Notes: UpFront Soul #2024.16 Playlist

Hour 1

Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M

Aretha Franklin / Almighty Fire (Woman of the Future) / Almighty Fire /

Bobby Hollaway / Cornbread, Hog Maw & Chitterlin's / Cornbread, Hog Maw & Chitterlin's / Smash

The Suffers / All I Want to Do / Everything Here /

Curtis Mayfield / Junkie Chase / Superfly / Rhino

Reuben Wilson / Superfly / Groove Merchant Super Funk Collection - Return of Jazz Funk /

Young Holt Unlimited / Pusherman / Plays Super Fly /

Jamaladeen Tacuma / The Creator Has a Master Plan / The Creator Has a Master Plan /

Jowee Omicil / Be Kuti / Love Matters /

Lionel Loueke / Hope / The Journey /

Brooklyn Sounds / Mirame San Miguel / Latin Underground Revolution Swinging Boogaloo, Guaguanco, Salsa & Latin Funk from New York City 1967-1978 / Rocafort

Tony Allen / Boat Journey / Film Of Life / Jazz Village

Alemayehu Eshete / Temar Ledje / Alteleyeshegnem /

Hour 2

Ann Peebles / You Keep Me Hangin' On / I Can't Stand The Rain / Hi Records

Bobby Womack / Home is Where the Heart Is / Home IS Where The Heart Is /

Delores Fuller / One More Chance Lord / Greg Belson's Divine Disco /

Sam Cooke / Little Girl / The Man Who Invented Soul / RCA

The Grace Gospel Singers / Higher / Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol. 2 /

Joyce Elaine Yuille / Come With Me / Welcome To My World / SCHEMA

Nuela Charles feat. Darren Frank / Unfortunate Love / Aware /

Lee Fields & The Expressions / Love Comes & Goes / My World (Instrumentals) / Truth & Soul

Nicole Willis & the Soul Investigators / Together We Climb / Happiness in Every Style / Timmion

Idris Muhammad / House Of The Rising Sun / House Of The Rising Sun / Epic/Legacy

Polyversal Souls / Asembi Ara Amba feat. Yusef Bayani / Invisible Joy / Philopon

Ola Onabule / Invincible (Live) / Invincible (Live) /

Miles Davis / Summer Night / Quiet Nights /

Bob James / Night Crawler / Heads / CBS

Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 / RCA