The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
April 29, 2024, midnight
We'll open up with a rare gem from Lady Soul...Miss Aretha Franklin, hear a super fly set of Curtis Mayfield tunes from Reuben Wilson, Young Holt Unlimited, and the man himself, and bask in the beauty of free jazz bassist Jamaaladeen Tacuma's version of Pharoah Sanders' The Creator Has a Master Plan.
UpFront Soul #2024.16 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M
Aretha Franklin / Almighty Fire (Woman of the Future) / Almighty Fire /
Bobby Hollaway / Cornbread, Hog Maw & Chitterlin's / Cornbread, Hog Maw & Chitterlin's / Smash
The Suffers / All I Want to Do / Everything Here /
Curtis Mayfield / Junkie Chase / Superfly / Rhino
Reuben Wilson / Superfly / Groove Merchant Super Funk Collection - Return of Jazz Funk /
Young Holt Unlimited / Pusherman / Plays Super Fly /
Jamaladeen Tacuma / The Creator Has a Master Plan / The Creator Has a Master Plan /
Jowee Omicil / Be Kuti / Love Matters /
Lionel Loueke / Hope / The Journey /
Brooklyn Sounds / Mirame San Miguel / Latin Underground Revolution Swinging Boogaloo, Guaguanco, Salsa & Latin Funk from New York City 1967-1978 / Rocafort
Tony Allen / Boat Journey / Film Of Life / Jazz Village
Alemayehu Eshete / Temar Ledje / Alteleyeshegnem /
Hour 2
Ann Peebles / You Keep Me Hangin' On / I Can't Stand The Rain / Hi Records
Bobby Womack / Home is Where the Heart Is / Home IS Where The Heart Is /
Delores Fuller / One More Chance Lord / Greg Belson's Divine Disco /
Sam Cooke / Little Girl / The Man Who Invented Soul / RCA
The Grace Gospel Singers / Higher / Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol. 2 /
Joyce Elaine Yuille / Come With Me / Welcome To My World / SCHEMA
Nuela Charles feat. Darren Frank / Unfortunate Love / Aware /
Lee Fields & The Expressions / Love Comes & Goes / My World (Instrumentals) / Truth & Soul
Nicole Willis & the Soul Investigators / Together We Climb / Happiness in Every Style / Timmion
Idris Muhammad / House Of The Rising Sun / House Of The Rising Sun / Epic/Legacy
Polyversal Souls / Asembi Ara Amba feat. Yusef Bayani / Invisible Joy / Philopon
Ola Onabule / Invincible (Live) / Invincible (Live) /
Miles Davis / Summer Night / Quiet Nights /
Bob James / Night Crawler / Heads / CBS
Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 / RCA

UpFront Soul 2024.16h2 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 April 29, 2024
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 