We'll open up with a rare gem from Lady Soul...Miss Aretha Franklin, hear a super fly set of Curtis Mayfield tunes from Reuben Wilson, Young Holt Unlimited, and the man himself, and bask in the beauty of free jazz bassist Jamaaladeen Tacuma's version of Pharoah Sanders' The Creator Has a Master Plan.
UpFront Soul #2024.16 Playlist Hour 1 Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M Aretha Franklin / Almighty Fire (Woman of the Future) / Almighty Fire / Bobby Hollaway / Cornbread, Hog Maw & Chitterlin's / Cornbread, Hog Maw & Chitterlin's / Smash The Suffers / All I Want to Do / Everything Here / Curtis Mayfield / Junkie Chase / Superfly / Rhino Reuben Wilson / Superfly / Groove Merchant Super Funk Collection - Return of Jazz Funk / Young Holt Unlimited / Pusherman / Plays Super Fly / Jamaladeen Tacuma / The Creator Has a Master Plan / The Creator Has a Master Plan / Jowee Omicil / Be Kuti / Love Matters / Lionel Loueke / Hope / The Journey / Brooklyn Sounds / Mirame San Miguel / Latin Underground Revolution Swinging Boogaloo, Guaguanco, Salsa & Latin Funk from New York City 1967-1978 / Rocafort Tony Allen / Boat Journey / Film Of Life / Jazz Village Alemayehu Eshete / Temar Ledje / Alteleyeshegnem / Hour 2 Ann Peebles / You Keep Me Hangin' On / I Can't Stand The Rain / Hi Records Bobby Womack / Home is Where the Heart Is / Home IS Where The Heart Is / Delores Fuller / One More Chance Lord / Greg Belson's Divine Disco / Sam Cooke / Little Girl / The Man Who Invented Soul / RCA The Grace Gospel Singers / Higher / Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol. 2 / Joyce Elaine Yuille / Come With Me / Welcome To My World / SCHEMA Nuela Charles feat. Darren Frank / Unfortunate Love / Aware / Lee Fields & The Expressions / Love Comes & Goes / My World (Instrumentals) / Truth & Soul Nicole Willis & the Soul Investigators / Together We Climb / Happiness in Every Style / Timmion Idris Muhammad / House Of The Rising Sun / House Of The Rising Sun / Epic/Legacy Polyversal Souls / Asembi Ara Amba feat. Yusef Bayani / Invisible Joy / Philopon Ola Onabule / Invincible (Live) / Invincible (Live) / Miles Davis / Summer Night / Quiet Nights / Bob James / Night Crawler / Heads / CBS Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 / RCA