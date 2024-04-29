Summary: An exciting interview with Dimitri Lascaris from the Gaza Freedom Flotilla.



The Flotilla participants are fighting for authorization to sail, in the face of Israeli efforts to cancel the aid convoy.



Dimitri also discusses the surprise arrest of the Green Party Presidential Candidate Jill Stein, who was manhandled by cops at Washington University during an action for Palestine.



According to Lascaris, the establishment, and supporters of Israel, are trying to create a political environment wherein it is possible to brutalize peaceful protestors for Gaza. This has become a simple matter of conscience at this moment, and it's not just about Israel. "This has first and foremost become a Western genocide."



As a lawyer, Dimitri also explains the diplomatic necessity behind Iran's retaliatory strike against Israel: it is not possible to allow governments like Israel to attack embassies with impunity, as happened on April 1. Israel's own retaliation to Iran's response remains nebulous, in which Israel will not own up to what it did or didn't do. It was actually the U.S. that spoke on behalf of its dependent, Israel.



Israel's regional adversaries are watching, and seeing how Iran hit the most well-defended military base in the region. If Israel had learned how to co-exist and compromise, it would be much more secure now.