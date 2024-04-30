The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 04-29-24
Weekly Program
Nymphia Wind; Maelle Jacques; James Breko Brechney. The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus; The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus; Cameos: RuPaul; Donald Trump.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
April 30, 2024, midnight
COVID lockdown lessons in light and sound; a New Hampshire trans teen high jumps for equality; Dominica decriminalizes queer sex as Iraq outlaws it, England’s gender healthcare controversy hits Scotland and Wales, Texas’ governor calls for a purge of trans and nonbinary teachers, Maine’s governor declares her state an abortion and gender care sanctuary, Tokyo Pride presses for change, and Nymphia Wind dedicates her RuPaul crown to Taiwan.
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Daniel Huecias & Michael LeBeau and produced by Brian DeShazor. Additional material: Cleve Jones. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Tom Petty; Wrabel; The Beatles; Peter Allen; Hugh Jackman; The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus; The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
