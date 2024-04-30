The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Back from a big road trip. Gonna share some music I picked up on my travels and tie it in with some tunes from around town.
Keep it tuned here and enjoy.
The Haberdasher
Patterson Hood Leaving Time Heat Lightning Rumbles in the Distance ATO Records Dirtball Hills, Whores, And Liquor Stores Hillbilly Soul Fundamental Records Drive-By Truckers Ronnie and Neil Southern Rock Opera Lost Highway Records Drive-By Truckers Where's Eddie Go-Go Boots ATO Records / Fontana North Shonna Tucker Your Jealousy A Tell All Sweet Nectar Records Eddie Hinton Yeah Man Very Extremely Dangerous Island Def Jam Lulu Sweep Around Your Own Back Door (2007 Remastered Version) New Routes PMI Digital Boz Scaggs I'll Be Long Gone Boz Scaggs Rhino Atlantic Herbie Mann Muscle Shoals Nitty Gritty Muscle Shoals Nitty Gritty Rhino Atlantic Cher Cry Like a Baby 3614 Jackson Highway Rhino Atlantic Big Star I'm In Love With a Girl Radio City Stax Los Hermanos Alacranes Burn Me single Shockoe Records Brian Dolzani Be My Tonight We Are Magic Brian Dolzani Ramona and the Holy Smokes I Want You To Be My Man I Want You To Be My Man - Single 5259854 Records DK2 Brian Dolzani Loverlou Horse Brian Dolzani roc raw One Comet Carte Blanche Renaissance-Recordings Jimmy Hughes Steal Away From the Halls of Fame: The Jimmy Hughes Masters Volume 1 Fame Records Arthur Alexander I Hang My Head and Cry The Greatest Classic Records Laura Lee It's How You Make It Good Love More Than Pride Geffen Charles Chalmers The Sidewinder Chess Sing a Song of Soul 5 Geffen Mitty Collier Git Out Talking With Her Man: The Chess Singles 1961-1968 Geffen Maurice & Mac So Much Love Chess Soul: A Decade of Chicago's Finest (The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection) Chess Irma Thomas Good to Me Something Good: The Muscle Shoals Recordings Chess Lulu and the Broadsides You're Trouble (feat. Dayna Kurtz) Lulu and the Broadsides (feat. Dayna Kurtz) Kismet Records Lena Prima 5 Months 2 Weeks 2 Days / Jump Jive 'an Wail Pennies from Heaven Eleventh Hour Records Nellie Lutcher He's a Real Gone Guy The Very Best Of Master Classics Records Charmaine Neville Band the Right Key but the Wrong Keyhole it's About Time Nawlins Cartunes Tin Men It’s Only Love Hit It! Tin Men Lost Bayou Ramblers Blue Moon Special / Sam's Rooster Medley (Live) Live a La Blue Moon Swallow Records