Notes: Hey Listeners,



Back from a big road trip. Gonna share some music I picked up on my travels and tie it in with some tunes from around town.



Keep it tuned here and enjoy.



The Haberdasher



Patterson Hood Leaving Time Heat Lightning Rumbles in the Distance ATO Records

Dirtball Hills, Whores, And Liquor Stores Hillbilly Soul Fundamental Records

Drive-By Truckers Ronnie and Neil Southern Rock Opera Lost Highway Records

Drive-By Truckers Where's Eddie Go-Go Boots ATO Records / Fontana North

Shonna Tucker Your Jealousy A Tell All Sweet Nectar Records

Eddie Hinton Yeah Man Very Extremely Dangerous Island Def Jam

Lulu Sweep Around Your Own Back Door (2007 Remastered Version) New Routes PMI Digital

Boz Scaggs I'll Be Long Gone Boz Scaggs Rhino Atlantic

Herbie Mann Muscle Shoals Nitty Gritty Muscle Shoals Nitty Gritty Rhino Atlantic

Cher Cry Like a Baby 3614 Jackson Highway Rhino Atlantic

Big Star I'm In Love With a Girl Radio City Stax

Los Hermanos Alacranes Burn Me single Shockoe Records

Brian Dolzani Be My Tonight We Are Magic Brian Dolzani

Ramona and the Holy Smokes I Want You To Be My Man I Want You To Be My Man - Single 5259854 Records DK2

Brian Dolzani Loverlou Horse Brian Dolzani

roc raw One Comet Carte Blanche Renaissance-Recordings

Jimmy Hughes Steal Away From the Halls of Fame: The Jimmy Hughes Masters Volume 1 Fame Records

Arthur Alexander I Hang My Head and Cry The Greatest Classic Records

Laura Lee It's How You Make It Good Love More Than Pride Geffen

Charles Chalmers The Sidewinder Chess Sing a Song of Soul 5 Geffen

Mitty Collier Git Out Talking With Her Man: The Chess Singles 1961-1968 Geffen

Maurice & Mac So Much Love Chess Soul: A Decade of Chicago's Finest (The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection) Chess

Irma Thomas Good to Me Something Good: The Muscle Shoals Recordings Chess

Lulu and the Broadsides You're Trouble (feat. Dayna Kurtz) Lulu and the Broadsides (feat. Dayna Kurtz) Kismet Records

Lena Prima 5 Months 2 Weeks 2 Days / Jump Jive 'an Wail Pennies from Heaven Eleventh Hour Records

Nellie Lutcher He's a Real Gone Guy The Very Best Of Master Classics Records

Charmaine Neville Band the Right Key but the Wrong Keyhole it's About Time Nawlins Cartunes

Tin Men It’s Only Love Hit It! Tin Men

Lost Bayou Ramblers Blue Moon Special / Sam's Rooster Medley (Live) Live a La Blue Moon Swallow Records

