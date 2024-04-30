The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
April 30, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Back from a big road trip. Gonna share some music I picked up on my travels and tie it in with some tunes from around town.

Keep it tuned here and enjoy.

The Haberdasher

Patterson Hood Leaving Time Heat Lightning Rumbles in the Distance ATO Records
Dirtball Hills, Whores, And Liquor Stores Hillbilly Soul Fundamental Records
Drive-By Truckers Ronnie and Neil Southern Rock Opera Lost Highway Records
Drive-By Truckers Where's Eddie Go-Go Boots ATO Records / Fontana North
Shonna Tucker Your Jealousy A Tell All Sweet Nectar Records
Eddie Hinton Yeah Man Very Extremely Dangerous Island Def Jam
Lulu Sweep Around Your Own Back Door (2007 Remastered Version) New Routes PMI Digital
Boz Scaggs I'll Be Long Gone Boz Scaggs Rhino Atlantic
Herbie Mann Muscle Shoals Nitty Gritty Muscle Shoals Nitty Gritty Rhino Atlantic
Cher Cry Like a Baby 3614 Jackson Highway Rhino Atlantic
Big Star I'm In Love With a Girl Radio City Stax
Los Hermanos Alacranes Burn Me single Shockoe Records
Brian Dolzani Be My Tonight We Are Magic Brian Dolzani
Ramona and the Holy Smokes I Want You To Be My Man I Want You To Be My Man - Single 5259854 Records DK2
Brian Dolzani Loverlou Horse Brian Dolzani
roc raw One Comet Carte Blanche Renaissance-Recordings
Jimmy Hughes Steal Away From the Halls of Fame: The Jimmy Hughes Masters Volume 1 Fame Records
Arthur Alexander I Hang My Head and Cry The Greatest Classic Records
Laura Lee It's How You Make It Good Love More Than Pride Geffen
Charles Chalmers The Sidewinder Chess Sing a Song of Soul 5 Geffen
Mitty Collier Git Out Talking With Her Man: The Chess Singles 1961-1968 Geffen
Maurice & Mac So Much Love Chess Soul: A Decade of Chicago's Finest (The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection) Chess
Irma Thomas Good to Me Something Good: The Muscle Shoals Recordings Chess
Lulu and the Broadsides You're Trouble (feat. Dayna Kurtz) Lulu and the Broadsides (feat. Dayna Kurtz) Kismet Records
Lena Prima 5 Months 2 Weeks 2 Days / Jump Jive 'an Wail Pennies from Heaven Eleventh Hour Records
Nellie Lutcher He's a Real Gone Guy The Very Best Of Master Classics Records
Charmaine Neville Band the Right Key but the Wrong Keyhole it's About Time Nawlins Cartunes
Tin Men It’s Only Love Hit It! Tin Men
Lost Bayou Ramblers Blue Moon Special / Sam's Rooster Medley (Live) Live a La Blue Moon Swallow Records

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 April 29, 2024
WRIR Studios
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 