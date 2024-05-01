The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
Excessive screen time on phones coincides with the sharp increase in depression, anxiety, and self-harm in young people
2
Jonathan Haidt, Tristan Harris
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
May 1, 2024, midnight
Jonathan Haidt is the author of The Anxious Generation and the Epidemic of Childhood Mental Illness, published in March 2024. He is in conversation with Tristan Harris, an ex-employee of Google. Harris had a key role in the Netflix documentary film The Social Dilemma and explained how the design of social media platforms manipulates people's views, emotions, and behavior.

Thanks to the Commonwealth Club of California Jonathan Haidt and Tristan Harris appeared together on stage on April 1, 2024.

This is a 24 minute excerpt of their conversation. For the full hour recording, that also shows the images of the graphs that present the specific data for mental illnesses, the decline of reading and math scores and the proof that this has become an international phenomenon - go to the website of the Commonwealth Club of California. You can also search for the film on YouTube under the title: Jonathan Haidt, The Anxious Generation and the Epidemic of Childhood Mental Illness.

DATE: April 1, 2024
LOCATION: Commonwealth Club of California
CREDIT: Commonwealth Club of California

