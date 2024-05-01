The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Kevin Ortiz
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
May 1, 2024, midnight
How do you think your life would be different if you had spent your first five years as an adult incarcerated? This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to Kevin Ortiz, a progressive political activist in San Francisco whose life was very nearly derailed by a run-in with the police when he was 19 years old. We hear Kevin’s story, learn how the nonprofit SF Pretrial helped him out, and get some first-hand insight into a legal system that is tilted against young men of color. Then, we hear an excerpt from our 2022 discussion with San Francisco Public Defender Peter Calloway.

Track: Dikalo
Artist: Manu Dibango
Album: Autoportrait
Label: Une Musique
Year: 1995

Track: God Bless The Child
Artist: Betty Lavette
Album: Change Is Gonna Come Sessions
Label: ANTI-
Year: 1999

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 May 1, 2024
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 