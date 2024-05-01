The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Campus Crackdown And Righteous Resistance As U.S.–Israeli Genocide In Gaza Intensifies
Weekly Program
Andy Zee (RNL Show); Michelle Xai (RevCom Corps); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); Alan Goodman (Reporter, revcom.us)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
May 1, 2024, midnight
The dangers of an invasion of Rafah and the brave protests at Columbia University and hundreds of other campuses. Bob Avakian answers the lie that opposition to Israeli/US genocide Israel is the same as antisemitism, and what IS the real reason for the crackdown on students opposing the US/Israeli genocide in Palestine? Andy Zee and Michelle Xai discuss Revolutionary May Day 2024. Alan Goodman on the horrific death and destruction that continues to unfold on the ground in Gaza.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break at 27:05 and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-240501 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 1, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 