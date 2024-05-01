Summary: The dangers of an invasion of Rafah and the brave protests at Columbia University and hundreds of other campuses. Bob Avakian answers the lie that opposition to Israeli/US genocide Israel is the same as antisemitism, and what IS the real reason for the crackdown on students opposing the US/Israeli genocide in Palestine? Andy Zee and Michelle Xai discuss Revolutionary May Day 2024. Alan Goodman on the horrific death and destruction that continues to unfold on the ground in Gaza.