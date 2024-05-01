This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Between the Lines for May 1, 2024
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released Date: May 1, 2024
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Arun Kundnani, author of "The End of Tolerance;" Alice Hu, Senior Climate Campaigner at New York Communities for Change, Kim Ives, an editor with the Haiti Liberté newspaper.
Date Published: May 1, 2024, midnight
Summary: Weaponizing Antisemitism Fuels Dishonest Repression of Students Protesting Israel's Vicious Gaza War; Protest at Citibank NYC HQ Kicks of ‘Summer of Heat’ Actions Targeting Wall St Fossil Fuel Financiers; Haiti Crisis Draws International Intervention for Third Time in 30 Years.
Version 1: Between the Lines for May 1, 2024
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Date Recorded: May 1, 2024
00:29:00
