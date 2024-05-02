Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Docteur Nico & African Fiesta Sukisa

MIRA

L’AFRIQUE DANSE AVEC LE DOCTEUR NICO ET SON ORCHESTRE

African – 1969



3) Franco & O.K. Jazz

KAMALANDUA

FRANCO LUAMBO MAKIADI PRESENTS LES EDITIONS POPULAIRES (1968-1970)

Planet Ilunga - 2024



4) Orchestre Somo Somo

KABUI KU

KABUI KU / OMELINATE NBE - single

LAA Records - 1975



5) Papa Noel

MAKOLO TAMBOLA, MISO AMONA

YA NONO

Rythmes et Musique – 1980s



6) Master Mwana Congo

NTOMBA MBOUKOUTOU

BRIGITTE

Disques Sonics – 1980s



7) Syran Mbenza

CHERIE MAGY

ELISA DANGWA

Africamania - 1984



8) King Dally Kimoko and The Cocorico Move 2000

BOLINGO MOSIKA

MA HELE

King Jimmy Enterprises – 2000s



9) Huit Kilos Nseka

BOKILO MABE

HUIT KILOS IN AMERICA

Timeless Records – 1994



10) Diblo Dibala

PAS-MOI

PAS-MOI

JPS Production – 1999



11) Beniko Popolipo

FERUZI

ALERTE ROUGE

Jimmy’s Production – 2013



12) Maika Munan

TANGAZO

CONGO MASTERS

Sonodisc – 2003



13) Rigo Star

NE REFUSE PAS

RINGO – « STAR »

Eddy’Son – 1985



14) Manuaku Waku & Grand Zaiko Wawa

REVE LIKILIKI

LE MAGICIEN DE LA GUITARE MANUAKU WAKU

Gillette d’Or International – original 1980s



15) Papy Bastin

BÉBÉ

NOTEZ BIEN

Kiki Productions – 2013