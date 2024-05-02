The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: April 21, 2024
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Guitar music for our Fund Drive!
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
May 2, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Docteur Nico & African Fiesta Sukisa
MIRA
L’AFRIQUE DANSE AVEC LE DOCTEUR NICO ET SON ORCHESTRE
African – 1969
3) Franco & O.K. Jazz
KAMALANDUA
FRANCO LUAMBO MAKIADI PRESENTS LES EDITIONS POPULAIRES (1968-1970)
Planet Ilunga - 2024
4) Orchestre Somo Somo
KABUI KU
KABUI KU / OMELINATE NBE - single
LAA Records - 1975
5) Papa Noel
MAKOLO TAMBOLA, MISO AMONA
YA NONO
Rythmes et Musique – 1980s
6) Master Mwana Congo
NTOMBA MBOUKOUTOU
BRIGITTE
Disques Sonics – 1980s
7) Syran Mbenza
CHERIE MAGY
ELISA DANGWA
Africamania - 1984
8) King Dally Kimoko and The Cocorico Move 2000
BOLINGO MOSIKA
MA HELE
King Jimmy Enterprises – 2000s
9) Huit Kilos Nseka
BOKILO MABE
HUIT KILOS IN AMERICA
Timeless Records – 1994
10) Diblo Dibala
PAS-MOI
PAS-MOI
JPS Production – 1999
11) Beniko Popolipo
FERUZI
ALERTE ROUGE
Jimmy’s Production – 2013
12) Maika Munan
TANGAZO
CONGO MASTERS
Sonodisc – 2003
13) Rigo Star
NE REFUSE PAS
RINGO – « STAR »
Eddy’Son – 1985
14) Manuaku Waku & Grand Zaiko Wawa
REVE LIKILIKI
LE MAGICIEN DE LA GUITARE MANUAKU WAKU
Gillette d’Or International – original 1980s
15) Papy Bastin
BÉBÉ
NOTEZ BIEN
Kiki Productions – 2013
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:37
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
April 24, 2024
Location Recorded:
