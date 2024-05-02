The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Guitar music for our Fund Drive!
Music
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
May 2, 2024, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Docteur Nico & African Fiesta Sukisa
MIRA
L’AFRIQUE DANSE AVEC LE DOCTEUR NICO ET SON ORCHESTRE
African – 1969

3) Franco & O.K. Jazz
KAMALANDUA
FRANCO LUAMBO MAKIADI PRESENTS LES EDITIONS POPULAIRES (1968-1970)
Planet Ilunga - 2024

4) Orchestre Somo Somo
KABUI KU
KABUI KU / OMELINATE NBE - single
LAA Records - 1975

5) Papa Noel
MAKOLO TAMBOLA, MISO AMONA
YA NONO
Rythmes et Musique – 1980s

6) Master Mwana Congo
NTOMBA MBOUKOUTOU
BRIGITTE
Disques Sonics – 1980s

7) Syran Mbenza
CHERIE MAGY
ELISA DANGWA
Africamania - 1984

8) King Dally Kimoko and The Cocorico Move 2000
BOLINGO MOSIKA
MA HELE
King Jimmy Enterprises – 2000s

9) Huit Kilos Nseka
BOKILO MABE
HUIT KILOS IN AMERICA
Timeless Records – 1994

10) Diblo Dibala
PAS-MOI
PAS-MOI
JPS Production – 1999

11) Beniko Popolipo
FERUZI
ALERTE ROUGE
Jimmy’s Production – 2013

12) Maika Munan
TANGAZO
CONGO MASTERS
Sonodisc – 2003

13) Rigo Star
NE REFUSE PAS
RINGO – « STAR »
Eddy’Son – 1985

14) Manuaku Waku & Grand Zaiko Wawa
REVE LIKILIKI
LE MAGICIEN DE LA GUITARE MANUAKU WAKU
Gillette d’Or International – original 1980s

15) Papy Bastin
BÉBÉ
NOTEZ BIEN
Kiki Productions – 2013

Download Program Podcast
01:59:37 1 April 24, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:37  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 