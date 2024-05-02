The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: April 28, 2024
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
May 2, 2024, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+
2) Charlotte Mbango (Cameroon)
Ayo Mba E
Konkai Makossa
Toure Jim’s Records – 1987
3) Moni Bile (Cameroon)
Mayi Boya
Africa Melody
Sappa - 1985
4) Zélé le Bombadier (Cameroon)
Batards
The Best of Zélé le Bombadier
Toure Jim’s Records – 1997
5) Nkodo Sitony (Cameroon)
Dole Ebe
Abele Mongo
Nkul Nnam – 2001
6) Bantu Jazz (Cameroon)
Mati Wa
Hommage
Cameroon Art Diffusion - 2017
7) Sedou Zombra (Senegal)
Synimory
Synimory
EMI/Pathe Marconi - 1991
8) Pape Djiby Ba (Senegal)
Niangane
Taku Liguey
AudioVideo - 1988
9) Afro Senegal (Senegal)
Bouldi Facsse
African Music
La Timba 2000 - 2010
10) Rancho Aparte (Colombia)
Verbena
Re-Evolutión
Ranch Aparte - 2023
11) Colectro (Colombia)
Mamo Gallo
Coletera
Tambora Records - 2016
12) Orchestra Makassy (Tanzania)
Mambo Bado
Legends of East Africa
Next Music - 2005
13) Nuta Jazz Band (Tanzania)
Dada Nihurumie
Zanaibara 3: Ujamaa: The 60s Sound of Tanzania
Buda Musique - 2007
14) Mbaraka Mwinshehe (Tanzania)
Dawa ya Mpenzi
Ukumbusho Volume 6
Polydor - 1987
15) Remmy Ongala (RDCongo/Tanzania)
Penzi Lauwa
Sema
WOMAD Select – 1995
16) Orchestre Bana Ekanga (Kenya)
Amemiki
Nairobi Calling! Selected Recordings 1976-1996
No Wahala Sounds – 2017
17) Nairobi City Ensemble (Kenya)
Somo Ti Somo
Kaboum Boum
Ketebul Music – 2001
18) Michele Henderson (Dominica)
Pas Besoin
Mwen Inme’w
Michele Henderson Inc - 2004
19) Ruzika Okera (Guyana)
Wataka Nini Kwangu
Roho ya Afrika
Afrikanmusic Ltd – 2002
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:28
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
April 28, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:28
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
2
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский