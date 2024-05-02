Notes:

1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995+



2) Charlotte Mbango (Cameroon)

Ayo Mba E

Konkai Makossa

Toure Jim’s Records – 1987



3) Moni Bile (Cameroon)

Mayi Boya

Africa Melody

Sappa - 1985



4) Zélé le Bombadier (Cameroon)

Batards

The Best of Zélé le Bombadier

Toure Jim’s Records – 1997



5) Nkodo Sitony (Cameroon)

Dole Ebe

Abele Mongo

Nkul Nnam – 2001



6) Bantu Jazz (Cameroon)

Mati Wa

Hommage

Cameroon Art Diffusion - 2017



7) Sedou Zombra (Senegal)

Synimory

Synimory

EMI/Pathe Marconi - 1991



8) Pape Djiby Ba (Senegal)

Niangane

Taku Liguey

AudioVideo - 1988



9) Afro Senegal (Senegal)

Bouldi Facsse

African Music

La Timba 2000 - 2010



10) Rancho Aparte (Colombia)

Verbena

Re-Evolutión

Ranch Aparte - 2023



11) Colectro (Colombia)

Mamo Gallo

Coletera

Tambora Records - 2016



12) Orchestra Makassy (Tanzania)

Mambo Bado

Legends of East Africa

Next Music - 2005



13) Nuta Jazz Band (Tanzania)

Dada Nihurumie

Zanaibara 3: Ujamaa: The 60s Sound of Tanzania

Buda Musique - 2007



14) Mbaraka Mwinshehe (Tanzania)

Dawa ya Mpenzi

Ukumbusho Volume 6

Polydor - 1987



15) Remmy Ongala (RDCongo/Tanzania)

Penzi Lauwa

Sema

WOMAD Select – 1995



16) Orchestre Bana Ekanga (Kenya)

Amemiki

Nairobi Calling! Selected Recordings 1976-1996

No Wahala Sounds – 2017



17) Nairobi City Ensemble (Kenya)

Somo Ti Somo

Kaboum Boum

Ketebul Music – 2001



18) Michele Henderson (Dominica)

Pas Besoin

Mwen Inme’w

Michele Henderson Inc - 2004



19) Ruzika Okera (Guyana)

Wataka Nini Kwangu

Roho ya Afrika

Afrikanmusic Ltd – 2002