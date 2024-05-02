The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
May 2, 2024, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org

1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+

2) Charlotte Mbango (Cameroon)
Ayo Mba E
Konkai Makossa
Toure Jim’s Records – 1987

3) Moni Bile (Cameroon)
Mayi Boya
Africa Melody
Sappa - 1985

4) Zélé le Bombadier (Cameroon)
Batards
The Best of Zélé le Bombadier
Toure Jim’s Records – 1997

5) Nkodo Sitony (Cameroon)
Dole Ebe
Abele Mongo
Nkul Nnam – 2001

6) Bantu Jazz (Cameroon)
Mati Wa
Hommage
Cameroon Art Diffusion - 2017

7) Sedou Zombra (Senegal)
Synimory
Synimory
EMI/Pathe Marconi - 1991

8) Pape Djiby Ba (Senegal)
Niangane
Taku Liguey
AudioVideo - 1988

9) Afro Senegal (Senegal)
Bouldi Facsse
African Music
La Timba 2000 - 2010

10) Rancho Aparte (Colombia)
Verbena
Re-Evolutión
Ranch Aparte - 2023

11) Colectro (Colombia)
Mamo Gallo
Coletera
Tambora Records - 2016

12) Orchestra Makassy (Tanzania)
Mambo Bado
Legends of East Africa
Next Music - 2005

13) Nuta Jazz Band (Tanzania)
Dada Nihurumie
Zanaibara 3: Ujamaa: The 60s Sound of Tanzania
Buda Musique - 2007

14) Mbaraka Mwinshehe (Tanzania)
Dawa ya Mpenzi
Ukumbusho Volume 6
Polydor - 1987

15) Remmy Ongala (RDCongo/Tanzania)
Penzi Lauwa
Sema
WOMAD Select – 1995

16) Orchestre Bana Ekanga (Kenya)
Amemiki
Nairobi Calling! Selected Recordings 1976-1996
No Wahala Sounds – 2017

17) Nairobi City Ensemble (Kenya)
Somo Ti Somo
Kaboum Boum
Ketebul Music – 2001

18) Michele Henderson (Dominica)
Pas Besoin
Mwen Inme’w
Michele Henderson Inc - 2004

19) Ruzika Okera (Guyana)
Wataka Nini Kwangu
Roho ya Afrika
Afrikanmusic Ltd – 2002

Download Program Podcast
01:59:28 1 April 28, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:28  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 