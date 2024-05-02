Summary: The sounds of our ancestors morph into the future with digital creativity! Debuting a global sci-fi soundtrack from DJ Raff and La Yegros. Radio fans, Los Furios salute the airwaves with another spin from Old Ghosts. An oldie but goodie, Spanish Flea from the Tijuana Brass gets Skeewiff'd and we share the opener from CeU's 6th album, Novela. And, there's plenty more where in the world those came from, this week on World Beat Canada!