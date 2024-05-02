The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 2, 2024, midnight
The sounds of our ancestors morph into the future with digital creativity! Debuting a global sci-fi soundtrack from DJ Raff and La Yegros. Radio fans, Los Furios salute the airwaves with another spin from Old Ghosts. An oldie but goodie, Spanish Flea from the Tijuana Brass gets Skeewiff'd and we share the opener from CeU's 6th album, Novela. And, there's plenty more where in the world those came from, this week on World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
DJ Raff - Ancestros
La Yergos - Malicia
Los Furios - Radio CANCON
Kiran Ahluwalia - Zameen Par CANCON
Cheo - Llegaste Tarde
Skeewiff - Spanish Flea
Naked Family - Tumbado En La Hierba Al Sol
Karyna Gomes - Dissa
Nuru Kane - Afrika
Nickodemus - La Noche (feat. Antonio Lizana)
CeU - Raiou
Nation Beat - Give A Little (feat. Christylez Bacon)
Eric Hilton - Mumbai Hustle

59:49

World Beat Canada Radio May 4 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:49 1 May 2, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:49  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 