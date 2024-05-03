Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24 and Radio Deutsche-Welle.



From FRANCE- France has a weekly interview show called tete a tete which goes in depth on a subject. The host Marc Perelman interviewed Josh Paul who served for 11 years in the US State Department overseeing weapons sales to foreign countries. He resigned in October to protest sales to Israel as the war on Gaza raced ahead. The State Dept announced Monday that US weapons were used by 5 units of the Israeli Defense Force in gross violations of human rights. The US Leahy law prohibits the sale of weapons where they are used in such violations, like the murder of Palestinian-American press reporter Sharin Abu Akleh in May of 2022. All of these named violations occurred well before the October 7th invasion of Gaza. No US administration has ever curbed arm sales to Israel despite it being against US law. Josh says there is a culture of fear in the State Dept, and that the campus protests are a response to concerns over the war just being brushed aside by government officials. Europe has seen protests about the Israeli war on Palestine as well and there is a debate as I write this at The Paris Institute of Political Studies in hopes of lessening forceful student uprisings in France.



From GERMANY- Israel says they are opening the northern Erez border crossing for supplies to Palestinians- Shaina Low of the Norwegian Refugee Council describes the real needs in Gaza. Netanyahu has told Blinken that he will not accept any notions of a permanent ceasefire and will invade Rafah. Then a report on why US youth are disillusioned with the Presidential election.



"You actually cannot sell the idea of freedom, democracy, diversity, as if it were a brand attribute and not reality -- not at the same time as you're bombing people, you can't."

-Naomi Klein



