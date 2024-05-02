Should a shopping mall and a large residential development occur adjacent to the city of Ukiah, California? The city and many people fear this development will result in the loss of a unique, rural small town in northern California. Mendocino County Supervisor Jim Wattenburger discusses his position in support of these projects, and about the legalization of marijuana in two programs recorded September 23, 2007, and the broadcast September 26, and October 3, 2007.
Jim Wattenburger recommends “Undaunted Courage,” by Stephen A. Ambrose.
Jim Wattenburger- "Who Should Control Rural Growth, Corporations or Citizens?"