Program Information
Other Worlds On Earth
Regular Show
 Contact Contributor
May 3, 2024, midnight
The mystery of the placebo effect, explored through the lenses of western medicine, cynicism, psychedelics, revolution, shamanism, faith healing, and spirituality more broadly.
For music credits: https://ckut.ca/playlists/shows/18630
This episode aired on May 2, 2024.

A radio show of unapologetic romanticism and utopian yearning for people with unlimited vision. Expect deep dives into counter-culture, counter-history, altered states, ethnobotany, radical anthropology, esoteric explorations, and other worlds on Earth.

Other Worlds On Earth is a radio program which airs the first Thursday of the month from 8-9pm Eastern on CKUT, 90.3 FM in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Official page: https://ckut.ca/playlists/OE

To contact the host: otherworldsonearth@pm.me

To subscribe to a low-volume newsletter to hear about new episodes of this show:
https://lists.riseup.net/www/info/otherworlds

May 2, 2024
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
