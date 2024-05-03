The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 430
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Jack Rasmus, Peter Koenig
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
May 3, 2024, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, as a new bill got through the US House of Representatives in April allocating $61 billion devoted supposedly to Ukraine, we inspect the fine details of this and another less explored bill on the dynamics of the bloody War in Ukraine and examine the consequences for the victory or finality of Ukraine. For most of the hour we speak with author, radio host and economics teacher Jack Rasmus about the expected result of the bills passing through Congress, and the comparative positions of Ukraine, Russia and NATO geostrategically. Then toward the end of our show we chat with geopolitical analyst Peter Koenig about the wider implications and about the “Wars for Peace” rule which continues to captivate people everywhere.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:01 1 May 3, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:59:01  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
 