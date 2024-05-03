Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour, as a new bill got through the US House of Representatives in April allocating $61 billion devoted supposedly to Ukraine, we inspect the fine details of this and another less explored bill on the dynamics of the bloody War in Ukraine and examine the consequences for the victory or finality of Ukraine. For most of the hour we speak with author, radio host and economics teacher Jack Rasmus about the expected result of the bills passing through Congress, and the comparative positions of Ukraine, Russia and NATO geostrategically. Then toward the end of our show we chat with geopolitical analyst Peter Koenig about the wider implications and about the “Wars for Peace” rule which continues to captivate people everywhere.