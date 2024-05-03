Sonic Café with Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems with there cover of the Boz Scaggs classic the Lido Shuffle. So hey welcome to our eclectic coastal radio café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 387. This time the Sonic Café brings you another great mix of cover tunes, in something we’re calling the great cover-up. Listen for Weezer’s cover of Michaels Jackson’s Billie Jean, Jackson Brown covering the late, great Tom Petty, Pomplamoose covering Tears for Fears, Scary Pockets covering Guns and Roses, Rockford, Illinois’ own Cheap Trick covering the Beattles, Brian Ray covering Neil Young’s Cinnamon Girl, and yada, yada, yada. It’s a great mix of cover tunes so great they’re scary. So kick back, crank up your air pods and listen to the great cover-up from that little radio café overlooking the big, blue Pacific in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Here’s Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway with there acoustic cover of Jefferson Airplanes White Rabbit, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Lido Shuffle Artist: Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems LP: She Likes to Party Yr: 2020 Song 2: White Rabbit (Live-Acoustic) Artist: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway LP: Yr: 2023 Song 3: Billie Jean Artist: Weezer, Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner, Patrick Wilson LP: Teal Album Yr: 2019 Song 4: The Waiting [Tom Petty cover] Artist: Jackson Browne LP: Yr. 2020 Song 5: Everybody Wants to Rule the World Artist: Pomplamoose LP: Everybody Wants to Rule the World Yr: 2019 Song 6: Sweet Child O Mine - Guns n Roses Artist: Scary Pockets - feat. Mario Jose LP: Yr: 2018 Song 7: Black Friday Artist: Lexington Lab Band LP: Lexington Lab Band (Steely Dan) Year: 2014 Song 8: Magical Mystery Tour Artist: Cheap Trick LP: The Greatest Hits Yr: 1991 Song 9: Cinnamon Girl Artist: Brian Ray LP: Mr. Soul Yr: 2017 Song 10: Back in My Arms Again Artist: Genya Ravan LP: Urban Desire Yr: 1978 Song 11: While My Guitar Gently Weeps Artist: Martin Luther McCoy LP: Across The Universe Yr: 2018 Song 12: Manic Monday Artist: Billie Joe Armstrong LP: No Fun Mondays Yr: 2020 Song 13: Take Me To The River Artist: Annie Lennox LP: Medusa Yr: 1995 Song 14: Wicked Game Artist: Tenacious D LP: Yr: 2023
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
