Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Great Cover Up
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
May 3, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café with Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems with there cover of the Boz Scaggs classic the Lido Shuffle. So hey welcome to our eclectic coastal radio café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 387. This time the Sonic Café brings you another great mix of cover tunes, in something we’re calling the great cover-up. Listen for Weezer’s cover of Michaels Jackson’s Billie Jean, Jackson Brown covering the late, great Tom Petty, Pomplamoose covering Tears for Fears, Scary Pockets covering Guns and Roses, Rockford, Illinois’ own Cheap Trick covering the Beattles, Brian Ray covering Neil Young’s Cinnamon Girl, and yada, yada, yada. It’s a great mix of cover tunes so great they’re scary. So kick back, crank up your air pods and listen to the great cover-up from that little radio café overlooking the big, blue Pacific in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Here’s Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway with there acoustic cover of Jefferson Airplanes White Rabbit, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Lido Shuffle
Artist: Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems
LP: She Likes to Party
Yr: 2020
Song 2: White Rabbit (Live-Acoustic)
Artist: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 3: Billie Jean
Artist: Weezer, Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner, Patrick Wilson
LP: Teal Album
Yr: 2019
Song 4: The Waiting [Tom Petty cover]
Artist: Jackson Browne
LP:
Yr. 2020
Song 5: Everybody Wants to Rule the World
Artist: Pomplamoose
LP: Everybody Wants to Rule the World
Yr: 2019
Song 6: Sweet Child O Mine - Guns n Roses
Artist: Scary Pockets - feat. Mario Jose
LP:
Yr: 2018
Song 7: Black Friday
Artist: Lexington Lab Band
LP: Lexington Lab Band (Steely Dan)
Year: 2014
Song 8: Magical Mystery Tour
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: The Greatest Hits
Yr: 1991
Song 9: Cinnamon Girl
Artist: Brian Ray
LP: Mr. Soul
Yr: 2017
Song 10: Back in My Arms Again
Artist: Genya Ravan
LP: Urban Desire
Yr: 1978
Song 11: While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Artist: Martin Luther McCoy
LP: Across The Universe
Yr: 2018
Song 12: Manic Monday
Artist: Billie Joe Armstrong
LP: No Fun Mondays
Yr: 2020
Song 13: Take Me To The River
Artist: Annie Lennox
LP: Medusa
Yr: 1995
Song 14: Wicked Game
Artist: Tenacious D
LP:
Yr: 2023
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

