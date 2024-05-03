This week’s archive radio show empirically studies the feline anus, we say good by to RDX, we cancel cancel culture, we expose the pandemic profiteers, we contemplate maximum minimums, and for the feature we visit the old friendship betwixt Joe Biden and Bill Casey, a match made in that other place that isn’t heaven.
Exposing shite storms and exploring the nether regions of your cat! Only on the Thunderbolt!
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on June 18th, 2021
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID 00:00—00:31
TB Intro Music: Focus 00:30—02:17
Do You Know Where Your Cat’s Anus Has Been? Music: Raymond Scott Quintet 02:17—05:35
Say Good-Bye to RDX! Music: Jack Jones — Liverpaw 05:34—08:28
Cancelling Cancel Culture (Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa) Music: Gary Moore 08:28—18:39
The Pandemic Profiteers Music: Islands Of Adventure — Frank Zappa 18:38—27:00
Part 2:
Disclaimer 27:00—27:37
Maximum Minimums Music: Muzzy Marcellino 27:35—31:28
Joe’s Old Buddy Bill Music: Epic Symphonic Rock — Muriel Anderson — Epic Symphonic Rock 31:27—42:44
Music Intro 42:44—42:56
Puirt A Beul by Karen Matheson 42:55—46:31
O Mhairi's Tu Mo Mhairi by Karen Matheson 46:30—51:38