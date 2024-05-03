The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Joes Old Buddy Bill*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
May 3, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive radio show empirically studies the feline anus, we say good by to RDX, we cancel cancel culture, we expose the pandemic profiteers, we contemplate maximum minimums, and for the feature we visit the old friendship betwixt Joe Biden and Bill Casey, a match made in that other place that isn’t heaven.

Exposing shite storms and exploring the nether regions of your cat! Only on the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on June 18th, 2021

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17

Do You Know Where Your Cat’s Anus Has Been?
Music: Raymond Scott Quintet
02:17—05:35

Say Good-Bye to RDX!
Music: Jack Jones — Liverpaw
05:34—08:28

Cancelling Cancel Culture
(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)
Music: Gary Moore
08:28—18:39

The Pandemic Profiteers
Music: Islands Of Adventure — Frank Zappa
18:38—27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:00—27:37

Maximum Minimums
Music: Muzzy Marcellino
27:35—31:28

Joe’s Old Buddy Bill
Music: Epic Symphonic Rock — Muriel Anderson — Epic Symphonic Rock
31:27—42:44

———————————————————

Music Intro
42:44—42:56

Puirt A Beul
by Karen Matheson
42:55—46:31

O Mhairi's Tu Mo Mhairi
by Karen Matheson
46:30—51:38

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:29—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:09

Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho
by Mahalia Jackson
0:08—2:14

Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5
by Kálmán Balogh Gypsy Cimbalom Band
2:11—5:35

Credits
5:28—6:00

TBR 240503 - Joes Old Buddy Bill* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 May 2, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 13 Download File...
TBR 240503 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 May 2, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 21 Download File...
 