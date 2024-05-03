Notes:

INTERVIEWS [right click to download]

#1 - Complete 3hr 40min show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Elizabeth Nickson Eco-Fascism Default To Tyranny WelcomeTo Absurdistan - 00:45:00

#3 - Stakeholder Communism or Stakeholder Capitalism ESGs (2024) - 01:30:00

#4 - Rageh Omaar ITV News Unwell Can't Read Autocue Live On Air - 00:07:00

#5 - George Galloway Reveals 2024 General Election Plans LBC - 00:07:00

#6 - Avi Hyman Israel spokesman on Gaza Hamas negotiations Mike Graham TalkTV - 00:05:00

#7 - Sangita Myska interviews Israeli Govt Avi Hyman on Syria Strike LBC sacked her for - 00:10:00

#8 - President Biden at 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner - 00:10:00

#9 - Mario Savio 1964 The Operation Of The Machine An End to History - 00:07:00

#10 - The Cook Report - Dirty Bomb (blackmarket weapons grade plutonium and SS20 1MT 3000miles) 13Jul1993 - 00:25:00

#11 - Russell Brand - I Got Baptised THIS Is Why - 00:12:00