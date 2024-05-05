The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
making the case
Weekly Program
David Arkush, Melissa Aronczyk
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
May 5, 2024, midnight
Suddenly the system recalls a guilt. A wave of records show fossil fuel executives and big corporations knew their products would cause disastrous global damage - for decades. Should they be charged with homicide? From Public Citizen David Arkush makes the case. From Rutgers, Journalism Professor Melissa Aronczyk on Greenwashing the Canadian Tar Sands. We investigate corporate propaganda. Plus 3 more AI climate songs (for Public Domain) - even the machine wants justice!
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Songs "Oil Barons", "Until Climate Justice Comes", and "Tar Sands Anthem" by Artificial Intelligence, with prompts from Alex Smith. Donated to Public Domain.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 29:50 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 240508 CD Quality
1 hour no-ads power radio
May 5, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
 128Kbps mp3 (57MB) Stereo
(57MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 240508 Lo-Fi
faster download, lower audio quality
May 5, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
 32Kbps mp3 (14MB)
(14MB) None		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 240508 Affiliates 58 minutes
allows time for station ID and announcements
May 5, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
 128Kbps mp3 (55MB) Stereo
(55MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 