UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
May 6, 2024, midnight
We'll hear from Omar, the godfather of UK soul, as well as reissued soul from Rasputin's Stash and a set of Latin grooves, sending you off to the dance floor with a track from San Lazaro!
UpFront Soul #2024.17 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M
Omar "The Man" from "The Man"
Bernard Purdie "Blow Your Lid (But Watch Your Cool)" from "Soul Drums"
Gloria Ann Taylor "World That's Not Real" from "Love is a Hurtin' Thing" on Luv N Haight
San Lazaro "Amor de Despedida" from "La Despedida"
Mongo Santamaria "Black Dice" from "Fania Latin Soul Essentials"
Franco "El Vocele, Psui" from "The Brasiliero Treasure Box of Funk and Soul"
Rasputin's Stash "Love and Happiness" from "Hidden Stash" on Athens of the North
The Pazant Brothers "Skunk Juice" from "Super Funk 1"
Lucinda Slim "Wrath of the Lawmen" from "Lucinda Slim"
Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens "Heaven Is Mine" from "Cold World" on Dap-Tone
Pat & the Blenders "Just Because (Instrumental)" from "Mfsb - Mutha Funkin Sonofabitch: The Truth Behind the Philly Legend"
André Williams "It's Gonna Be Fine in '69" from "It's Gonna Be Fine in '69" on Chess
Jay Nemor "Everyday" from "Just Sayin'"
Sister Rosetta Tharpe "I Saw the Light" from "Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol 2"
Hour 2
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles "Come Spy With Me" from "35th Anniversary Collection Disc 3"
Sam & Dave "Soul Sisters, Brown Sugar" from "Sam & Dave"
Aretha Franklin "Won't Be Long" from "Aretha"
Chocolate Milk "Tin Man" from "Action Speaks Louder Than Words"
The Headhunters "Pork Soda" from "Straight From The Gate"
Billy Paul "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" from "Feelin' Good At The Cadillac Club"
Sobanza Mimanisa "Kiwembo/Unstuck" from "Tradi-Mods Vs Rockers - Alternative Takes on Congotronics, Vol. 1"
Lonnie Smith "Lean Meat" from "Birth of the Cool Funk - Vintage Jams and Serious Grooves, Vol. 3"
Bill Withers "Harlem" from "Just As I Am" on DualDisc
Hector Lavoe, Willie Colon "Willie Baby" from "Fania Latin Boogaloo Essentials"
Buddy Rich "Playhouse" from "Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk"
The Olympics "Big Boy Pete" from "Doin' The Hully Gully (Digitally Remastered)"
Lonnie Smith "Sunshine Superman" from "Move Your Hand" on 1996
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club" on 1985

