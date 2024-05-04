May 4, 2024: Las tres brujas del tambor

Subtitle:

Program Type: 11

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 6, 2024, midnight

Summary: It's a Global A Go-Go takeover of WRIR's Cause & Effect program: A 2-hour look at the music, influences and peers of La Perla, a 3-woman drum-and-voice band from Bogota Colombia bringing a 21st century feminist global perspective to traditional Afro-Colombian rhythms, and who perform live in WRIR's Studio C as part of the program

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Totó La Momposina | Colombia | El Pescador | La Candela Viva | Real World | 1993

Manuela Torres | Colombia | Pajarito | Jende Ri Palenge: People Of Palenque | Soul Jazz | 2012

La Perla | Colombia | Anawana | ¿Qué Pasó? - Single | Mambo Negro | 2019

Petrona Martínez | Colombia | Las Penas Alegres (Bullerengue Chalupiao) | Las Penas Alegres | Chaco World Music | 2010



Nelda Piña Y Sus Tambores | Colombia | Folclor Costeño | Fiesta De Exitos | Felito | 1991



La Perla | Colombia | Guayabo | Live in WRIR's Studio C 2024/05/04

La Perla | Colombia | Chicharachera | Live in WRIR's Studio C 2024/05/04

La Perla | Colombia | Bruja | Live in WRIR's Studio C 2024/05/04



Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto | Colombia | Dulce Sueño | Fanny Rosa EP | Llorona | 2023

Santiago Ospino | Colombia | Mi Gallina | Jende Ri Palenge: People Of Palenque | Soul Jazz | 2012

La Perla | Colombia | El Enamorao | Paren La Bulla EP | Mambo Negro | 2017



Mau Gatiyo Y Los Años Maravillosos | Colombia | 420, Reloj | 420, Reloj / Poder Militar - Single | Names You Can Trust | 2024

Conjunto Media Luna | Colombia | Bogotokio | Noches De Media Luna | Little Beat More | 2023

Meridian Brothers | Colombia | Poema Del Salsero Resentido | Meridian Brothers & El Grupo Renacimiento | Ansonia | 2022

Los Pirañas | Colombia | Todos Tenemos Hogar | Historia Natural | Glitterbeat | 2019

La BOA | Colombia | Vuelo Antillano | La Bestia EP | Mambo Negro | 2022



La Perla | Colombia | Pa'l Mambo (feat. Frente Cumbiero) | Callejera | Mambo Negro | 2022

Frente Cumbiero | Colombia | El Método De La Cera Perdida | Cera Perdida | La Roma | 2021

Tribu Baharú | Colombia | Made In Tribu Baharú | P​a'l​ ​M​á​s Exigente Bailador | Tambora | 2015



Sidestepper | Colombia-England UK | La Paloma (12 inch mix, radio edit) | The Buena Vibra Sound System | Palm Pictures | 2008

Bosq | USA-Colombia | Mambue (feat. Justo Valdez & Evan Laflamme) | Y Su Descarga Internacional | Bacalao | 2020

Bomba Estéreo | Colombia | Pure Love | Elegancia Tropical | Soundway | 2013



