The Final Plenary & Closing Remarks from the 2024 UNAC conference, held April 5 - 7 in St. Paul, MN. The conference theme was Decolonization and the Fight Against Imperialism. UNAC is the United National AntiWar Coalition.
Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought of Essential Dissent.
I omitted the parts where attendees were suggesting various additions to UNAC's Draft Resolution, because I consider them to be "back of the house," IOW, procedural goings-on of little interest to a radio audience. The full plenary can be seen on YouTUbe: https://youtu.be/9OeG00Zbqws?si=sd7g0dm9TtvX8GTy
Approximate Times:
00:00:00 Cassia Laham, Maddie Johnson & Wyatt Miller (Run Time 8:38) 00:08:38 Cassia Laham reads Olga Sanabria Davila's speech (7:12) 00:15:50 Christopher Helali introduces Dr. Sidi Omar (1:48) 00:17:38 Dr. Sidi Omar (7:00) 00:24:38 Joe Lombardo (0:50) 00:25:28 Representative of the World Anti-Imperialist Platform (1:34) 00:27:02 Joe Lombardo (0:30) 00:27:32 Margaret Kimberley (14:50) 00:42:22 Joe Lombardo & chant (1:16) 00:43:38 End
