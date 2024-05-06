Notes: I omitted the parts where attendees were suggesting various additions to UNAC's Draft Resolution, because I consider them to be "back of the house," IOW, procedural goings-on of little interest to a radio audience. The full plenary can be seen on YouTUbe: https://youtu.be/9OeG00Zbqws?si=sd7g0dm9TtvX8GTy



There are TWO versions of this plenary on the R4A server:



Version 1: The abridged plenary (00:43:38) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS Mp3).



Version 2: The abridged plenary (00:43:38) optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.



—



Approximate Times:



00:00:00 Cassia Laham, Maddie Johnson & Wyatt Miller (Run Time 8:38)

00:08:38 Cassia Laham reads Olga Sanabria Davila's speech (7:12)

00:15:50 Christopher Helali introduces Dr. Sidi Omar (1:48)

00:17:38 Dr. Sidi Omar (7:00)

00:24:38 Joe Lombardo (0:50)

00:25:28 Representative of the World Anti-Imperialist Platform (1:34)

00:27:02 Joe Lombardo (0:30)

00:27:32 Margaret Kimberley (14:50)

00:42:22 Joe Lombardo & chant (1:16)

00:43:38 End



---



You can also download these files plus (much larger) .wav files for highest quality at this link:

https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AJovjpIoOpfbse0&id=F304B6B2A5F87704%21481648&cid=F304B6B2A5F87704



Note to Radio Station Personnel - Please make note of this link:

https://1drv.ms/u/s!AgR3-KWytgTzgZw_aOI2oDkhLhlrkw?e=fPuqpV

You can use it to download all or part of the R4A Essential Dissent archive (in at least .wav format) via my OneDrive account, and I plan to continue to post new episodes to that account even if R4A at some point becomes non-functional.



---



Please help me stay motivated to do this work by notifying me if you broadcast this audio.

wvought at gmail dot com