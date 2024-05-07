Augusten Burroughs runs with “Scissors” to “Dry”; the United Methodist Church ends its queer prohibitions, a Mombasa court slams an anti-queer Kenyan group’s violent protests, Queensland protects gender diversity and legalizes sex work, a U.S. appeals court orders state health plans to cover gender-affirming care including surgeries, the Biden Administration restores Affordable Care Act LGBTQ anti-bias provisions, and Mississippi Republicans fumble 2 anti-trans bills. Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Ava Davis and Joe Boehnlein, produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondent: Steve Pride. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Traffic; Paxton Fielies.
We'd love you to share any June 2024 Pride material you're preparing with our global radio (and podcast) audience during that month.. Anything from a few minutes to up to 14 minutes. Thanks for anything you can offer! And Happy Pride 2024! - Greg Gordon Coordinating Producer TWOradio@aol.com "This Way Out"