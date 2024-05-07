The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 05-06-24
Weekly Program
Augusten Burroughs.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
May 7, 2024, midnight
Augusten Burroughs runs with “Scissors” to “Dry”; the United Methodist Church ends its queer prohibitions, a Mombasa court slams an anti-queer Kenyan group’s violent protests, Queensland protects gender diversity and legalizes sex work, a U.S. appeals court orders state health plans to cover gender-affirming care including surgeries, the Biden Administration restores Affordable Care Act LGBTQ anti-bias provisions, and Mississippi Republicans fumble 2 anti-trans bills.
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Ava Davis and Joe Boehnlein, produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondent: Steve Pride. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Traffic; Paxton Fielies.
We'd love you to share any June 2024 Pride material you're preparing with our global radio (and podcast) audience during that month..
Anything from a few minutes to up to 14 minutes.
Thanks for anything you can offer!
And Happy Pride 2024!
- Greg Gordon
Coordinating Producer
TWOradio@aol.com
"This Way Out"

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 May 7, 2024
Los Angele CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 