Augusten Burroughs, The Early Years & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 05-06-24

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Augusten Burroughs.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 7, 2024, midnight

Summary: Augusten Burroughs runs with “Scissors” to “Dry”; the United Methodist Church ends its queer prohibitions, a Mombasa court slams an anti-queer Kenyan group’s violent protests, Queensland protects gender diversity and legalizes sex work, a U.S. appeals court orders state health plans to cover gender-affirming care including surgeries, the Biden Administration restores Affordable Care Act LGBTQ anti-bias provisions, and Mississippi Republicans fumble 2 anti-trans bills.

Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Ava Davis and Joe Boehnlein, produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondent: Steve Pride. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Traffic; Paxton Fielies.

Notes: We'd love you to share any June 2024 Pride material you're preparing with our global radio (and podcast) audience during that month..

Anything from a few minutes to up to 14 minutes.

Thanks for anything you can offer!

And Happy Pride 2024!

- Greg Gordon

Coordinating Producer

TWOradio@aol.com

