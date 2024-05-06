The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
If Music Could Talk - May 5 2024
Series:
if music could talk
Subtitle:
Program Type:
13
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Contributor:
dj carlito
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
May 6, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Credits:
Notes:
full setlist on the way
Puan Sri Saloma - Pesta Muda Mudi - Lagenda Hit
Puan Sri Saloma - Hati Muda - Lagenda Hit
Tan Sri P Ramlee - Terbang Burung Terbang - Siri Kenengan Abadi Volume 2 - Getaran Jiwa
Nilufer Yanya - midnight sun - PAINLESS
KATZROAR - Pomegranate Seeds - Invocation
Dennis Brown - Good Vibrations - It’s The Right Time
Dennis Brown - Play It Every Style - It’s The Right Time
Hermanos Gutierez - Low Sun - Low Sun
Elia Y Elizabeth - Soy una Nube - La Onda de Elia y Elizabeth
Orions Belte - Jocelyn Flores - Aquarium Drunkard’s Lagniappe Sessions
Grateful Dead - Weather Report Suite (Live at McGraw Memorial Auditorium 1973)
Thao - Ambition - Ambition
Thao - Temple - Temple
Jimi Hendrix - Machine Gun - Live at Berkeley - 2nd Show, 10pm - Live at Berkeley
BABYMETAL - Shanti Shanti Om - METAL GALAXY
Anirudh Ravichander, Arjit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Kumaar - Chaleya - Jawan
La Luz - I’ll Go With You - News of the Universe
La Luz - Poppies - News of the Universe
Neil Young - OHIO - Harvest
Khmer wedding music from cassette - jan hwa market rt 1 richmond
Cocteau Twins - Lorelei - Treasure - 4AD records
Portishead - Sour Times
Kendrick Lamar - United In Grief
Grimes - Genesis
Angelica Garcia - Gemini - Gemini
Herb Alpert And The Tijuana Brass - The Happening (cut) - Herb Alpert's Ninth
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:04
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
May 5, 2024
Location Recorded:
wrir studios
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:04
256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
2
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский