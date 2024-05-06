The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
May 6, 2024, midnight
full setlist on the way


Puan Sri Saloma - Pesta Muda Mudi - Lagenda Hit

Puan Sri Saloma - Hati Muda - Lagenda Hit

Tan Sri P Ramlee - Terbang Burung Terbang - Siri Kenengan Abadi Volume 2 - Getaran Jiwa

Nilufer Yanya - midnight sun - PAINLESS

KATZROAR - Pomegranate Seeds - Invocation

Dennis Brown - Good Vibrations - It’s The Right Time

Dennis Brown - Play It Every Style - It’s The Right Time

Hermanos Gutierez - Low Sun - Low Sun

Elia Y Elizabeth - Soy una Nube - La Onda de Elia y Elizabeth

Orions Belte - Jocelyn Flores - Aquarium Drunkard’s Lagniappe Sessions

Grateful Dead - Weather Report Suite (Live at McGraw Memorial Auditorium 1973)

Thao - Ambition - Ambition

Thao - Temple - Temple

Jimi Hendrix - Machine Gun - Live at Berkeley - 2nd Show, 10pm - Live at Berkeley

BABYMETAL - Shanti Shanti Om - METAL GALAXY

Anirudh Ravichander, Arjit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Kumaar - Chaleya - Jawan

La Luz - I’ll Go With You - News of the Universe

La Luz - Poppies - News of the Universe

Neil Young - OHIO - Harvest

Khmer wedding music from cassette - jan hwa market rt 1 richmond

Cocteau Twins - Lorelei - Treasure - 4AD records

Portishead - Sour Times

Kendrick Lamar - United In Grief

Grimes - Genesis

Angelica Garcia - Gemini - Gemini

Herb Alpert And The Tijuana Brass - The Happening (cut) - Herb Alpert's Ninth

