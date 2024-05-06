Notes: full setlist on the way





Puan Sri Saloma - Pesta Muda Mudi - Lagenda Hit



Puan Sri Saloma - Hati Muda - Lagenda Hit



Tan Sri P Ramlee - Terbang Burung Terbang - Siri Kenengan Abadi Volume 2 - Getaran Jiwa



Nilufer Yanya - midnight sun - PAINLESS



KATZROAR - Pomegranate Seeds - Invocation



Dennis Brown - Good Vibrations - It’s The Right Time



Dennis Brown - Play It Every Style - It’s The Right Time



Hermanos Gutierez - Low Sun - Low Sun



Elia Y Elizabeth - Soy una Nube - La Onda de Elia y Elizabeth



Orions Belte - Jocelyn Flores - Aquarium Drunkard’s Lagniappe Sessions



Grateful Dead - Weather Report Suite (Live at McGraw Memorial Auditorium 1973)



Thao - Ambition - Ambition



Thao - Temple - Temple



Jimi Hendrix - Machine Gun - Live at Berkeley - 2nd Show, 10pm - Live at Berkeley



BABYMETAL - Shanti Shanti Om - METAL GALAXY



Anirudh Ravichander, Arjit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Kumaar - Chaleya - Jawan



La Luz - I’ll Go With You - News of the Universe



La Luz - Poppies - News of the Universe



Neil Young - OHIO - Harvest



Khmer wedding music from cassette - jan hwa market rt 1 richmond



Cocteau Twins - Lorelei - Treasure - 4AD records



Portishead - Sour Times



Kendrick Lamar - United In Grief



Grimes - Genesis



Angelica Garcia - Gemini - Gemini



Herb Alpert And The Tijuana Brass - The Happening (cut) - Herb Alpert's Ninth

