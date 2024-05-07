The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Sea Change Radio
Juan Cole
May 7, 2024, midnight
Pro-Palestinian student protests are erupting on college campuses all over the country, often resulting in aggressive responses from local law enforcement. This week on Sea Change Radio, the first half of our two-part discussion with noted Michigan University history professor and Middle East scholar, Juan Cole. We look at the Israeli attacks on Gaza, discuss the unrest it has caused on campuses around this country, and examine how the right-wing parties in both the US and Israel are trying to leverage the conflict to their own benefit.
Track: Middle Of The Road
Artist: The Meters
Album: Fire On The Bayou
Label: Reprise
Year: 1975

Track: Masters of War
Artist: Eddie Vedder & Mike McCready
Album: The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration
Label: Columbia
Year: 1993

Track: Working For The Clampdown
Artist: The Clash
Album: London Calling
Label: Epic
Year: 1979

San Francisco
