Summary: Sunsara Taylor on attacks on anti-genocide protests and the 1300 arrests of students in past weeks. Next, Why is the U.S. violently repressing pro-Palestinian students on college campuses across the U.S.?, an excerpt from @BobAvakianOfficial. Also from Bob Avakian, why it is right to want revolutionary state power, and what this state power is good for, from the Bob Avakian Interviews. Finally, a special alert: Stop the execution of the artist Toomaj Salehi by the Islamic Republic of Iran.