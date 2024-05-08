The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
From NYC to UCLA Students Fight Genocide in Gaza & Against Vicious Repression
Weekly Program
Michelle Xai (RevCom Corps); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); Voices from Anti-Genocide Encampments
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
May 8, 2024, midnight
Sunsara Taylor on attacks on anti-genocide protests and the 1300 arrests of students in past weeks. Next, Why is the U.S. violently repressing pro-Palestinian students on college campuses across the U.S.?, an excerpt from @BobAvakianOfficial. Also from Bob Avakian, why it is right to want revolutionary state power, and what this state power is good for, from the Bob Avakian Interviews. Finally, a special alert: Stop the execution of the artist Toomaj Salehi by the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-240508 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 8, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 