Between the Lines for May 8, 2024

Subtitle: Released Date: May 8, 2024

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Helen Benedict, Professor of Journalism at Columbia University; Kica Matos, President of the National Immigration Law Center; Ryan Grim, The Intercept’s D.C. Bureau Chief

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 8, 2024, midnight

Summary: The Criminalization of Pro-Palestinian, Anti-War Student Protesters; Biden Expands ACA Health Insurance Program to DACA Recipients; Biased Cable News Gaza War Coverage Skews American Public Opinion.

Credits:

Notes:



