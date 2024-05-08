|
|
Program Information
|
|
|Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
|
|Released Date: May 8, 2024
|
|Weekly Program
|
|Helen Benedict, Professor of Journalism at Columbia University; Kica Matos, President of the National Immigration Law Center; Ryan Grim, The Intercept’s D.C. Bureau Chief
|
| betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor
|
|May 8, 2024, midnight
| The Criminalization of Pro-Palestinian, Anti-War Student Protesters; Biden Expands ACA Health Insurance Program to DACA Recipients; Biased Cable News Gaza War Coverage Skews American Public Opinion.
|
|
|
| Between the Lines for May 8, 2024
|Released Date: May 8, 2024
|00:29:00
|1
| May 8, 2024
|
|
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:29:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|3
|