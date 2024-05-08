The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Taylor Report
Erin Mackey
May 8, 2024, midnight
Gaza is under bombardment by Israel; hospitals and universities have been destroyed, and more than 35,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed. U of T students, along with their peers worldwide, are occupying campuses and demanding an end to all cooperation with the Israeli war machine, demanding the U of T divest from Israeli companies and end partnerships with Israeli universities.

To follow and support the brave and able students who are taking a stand against genocide in Gaza, follow Erin: @erinmackey

00:18:57 1 May 6, 2024
Toronto, Ontario
