Summary: Gaza is under bombardment by Israel; hospitals and universities have been destroyed, and more than 35,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed. U of T students, along with their peers worldwide, are occupying campuses and demanding an end to all cooperation with the Israeli war machine, demanding the U of T divest from Israeli companies and end partnerships with Israeli universities.



