Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.AR.00. (Article Reaction) The World Must Calculate the Real Gaza Death Toll

With Clips from Owen Jones, Democracy Now!, Guardian News, Young Turks, The Bitchuation Room, FRANCE 24 English, TRT World, Waketheherd Youtube Channel

I recorded this special Article Reaction about a month after I was stricken with COVID. At the time nearly 30,000 Gazans had been murdered in this illegal assault on the civilian population of Palestine; we had not yet crossed the six month mark at the time. Now, as we near the seventh month mark since the beginning of this assault, with the “official” death toll barely touching 40,000 and the supposed estimates only adding another 10 to 20,000 to that total; the stark truth hidden in the rubble needs to now be confronted, especially with a possible slaughter occurring in Rafah looming overhead. What must be confronted in the probable death toll; in this Op-ed by renowned Consumer Rights advocate Ralph Nader, a speculative figure is presented which leaves me breathless (honestly, wait to hear me try to read through this article). We could be looking at a death toll reaching far into the 100,000s, reports Mr. Nader who has some pretty interesting data to back up his assertion. I still remember feeling sick as I read through this Article, my breath constantly catching within my throat with every word I read. I hope you see the value in this episode and use its content to inform those you care about, as to why this needs to stop NOW.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield's Think, Brandy's The Definition and Marvin Gaye's Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson's They Don't Really Care About Us.


