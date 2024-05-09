The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Action/Event
 Anonymous  Contact Contributor
May 9, 2024, midnight
Three years of rank-and-file Starbucks worker organizing has produced a historic union breakthrough: a commitment by the implacably anti-union company to bargain a national contract for 10,000 workers and negotiate a process for additional workers to organize.

Remarkably, though, this victory came about in part because of a serendipitous boost from the Palestine justice movement. Its proof of the power"and indeed, necessity"of international working-class solidarity in taking on todays leading fights against the giants of capitalism.

So, were shuffling off to Buffalo to speak with Arjae Red, a member of the Starbucks Workers United and organizer for Workers World Party who I first met on a picket line chanting no justice, no coffee during Starbucks workers ongoing fight against union busting and who set off a wildfire of unionization sweeping the American labor market " to find out how it all happened
Produced by Ken Nash and Mimi Rosenberg

Download Program Podcast
00:28:54 1 May 9, 2024
New York City
  View Script
    
 00:28:54  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 