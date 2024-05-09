Summary: Three years of rank-and-file Starbucks worker organizing has produced a historic union breakthrough: a commitment by the implacably anti-union company to bargain a national contract for 10,000 workers and negotiate a process for additional workers to organize.



Remarkably, though, this victory came about in part because of a serendipitous boost from the Palestine justice movement. Its proof of the power"and indeed, necessity"of international working-class solidarity in taking on todays leading fights against the giants of capitalism.



So, were shuffling off to Buffalo to speak with Arjae Red, a member of the Starbucks Workers United and organizer for Workers World Party who I first met on a picket line chanting no justice, no coffee during Starbucks workers ongoing fight against union busting and who set off a wildfire of unionization sweeping the American labor market " to find out how it all happened

