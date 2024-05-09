Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, George Galloway, Radio Havana Cuba, and France 24.



From JAPAN- Chinese President Xi met with French President Macron urging that they work together to fend off a new cold war. The UN is raising alarm about the military use of Artificial Intelligence in LAWS or Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems. Student protests against the war on Palestine has spread to Britain, with 10 encampments including Oxford and Cambridge.



From UK- The Mother Of All Talk Shows with George Galloway. Chris Hedges, American journalist, author, commentator and Presbyterian minister, compares the current student unrest with the uprisings in the 1960s. He talks about the media portrayal of protestors as being antisemitic and trained by so-called outside agitators. He talks about the militarized police threats and compares Biden and Trumps remarks about who the students are and what should be done to them.



From CUBA- Evergreen College in Olympia, Washington agreed to call for a ceasefire and begin divestment from companies supplying weapons- Rachel Corrie was a graduate of Evergreen was crushed to death by an Israeli military bulldozer in Rafah in 2003. Javier Millei, President of Argentina, has censored South American news source TeleSUR. The Israeli government has blocked media network Al Jazeera in the country.



From FRANCE- Two press reviews, one on campus protests in Europe, and one on a new ban on social media for youth under 13 in the UK. New heat records around the globe have been reported by the European Unions global observation program, Copernicus.



“The scariest thing for non-Jewish Americans in talking about Palestinian self-determination is the fear of being or sounding anti-Semitic. The people of Israel are suffering, and Jewish people have a long history of oppression. We still have some responsibility for that, but I think it's important to draw a firm distinction between the policies of Israel, as a state, and Jewish people. That's kind of a no-brainer, but there is very strong pressure to conflate the two.”

- Rachel Corrie



