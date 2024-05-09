Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour, with NAKBA day coming in less than a week, we return to Gaza at a time when they are experiencing what some people call a second NAKBA, and look at the cost so far from the ongoing carnage by Israel of the Palestinians on the strip. In our first half hour, we speak with Louay Alghoul, A Winnipegger with ancestry and many relatives living in Gaza about the impact of the Israel-Gaza war on his loved ones, the current genocidal rage as NAKBA 2.0 and the roots of the conflict in indigeneity. Then in our second half hour, we are joined by British journalist and film maker Richard Sanders about his recent film, October 7, exposing the truth and lies about the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood which tragically altered the region.