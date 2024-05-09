Summary: The world gifts us her best spins this week! You gotta love an album that starts with a flourish and ends with a bang. We debut the closer from Bab L'Bluz' new release. Mexican-Canadian Boogat shares a Brazilian twist in a collab with Diogo Ramos from the new Del Horizonte. Cuckoo is the latest release from Toronto's Sl​avic/​Balkan/Klezmer/party Punks, Lemon Bucket Orkestra, and skate punk turned twang guitarist, Tommy Gerrero takes us Through The Mosaic. It's a lot to love from World Beat Canada Radio!