The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 9, 2024, midnight
The world gifts us her best spins this week! You gotta love an album that starts with a flourish and ends with a bang. We debut the closer from Bab L'Bluz' new release. Mexican-Canadian Boogat shares a Brazilian twist in a collab with Diogo Ramos from the new Del Horizonte. Cuckoo is the latest release from Toronto's Sl​avic/​Balkan/Klezmer/party Punks, Lemon Bucket Orkestra, and skate punk turned twang guitarist, Tommy Gerrero takes us Through The Mosaic. It's a lot to love from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Bab L'Bluz - Mouja
Ana Tijoux feat. Talib Kweli & Plug 1 - Tu Sae
Xoco - Guerra ​CANCON
Boogat (w. Diogo Ramos) - Sapatinho​ CANCON
Jembaa Groove - Asem Ben
Sofia Kourtesis - Madres
Alpha Blondy - Hey Jack
Lemon Bucket Orkestra - Shchedryl Vechor ​CANCON
Witch - Waile
Zuco 103 - Bom dia Nene
CeU - Lustrando estrelas
Glass Beams - Mahal
Calexico - End Of The World With You
Tommy Guerrero - Through The Mosaic

58:02

World Beat Canada Radio May 11 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:58:02 1 May 9, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:02  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 