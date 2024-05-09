The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 9, 2024, midnight
A holler back to our Top 10 contemporary Celtic chart for April, with new entries from the traditions of Donegal from Altan to the entrancing futures of the Afro Celt Sound System. Plus Vishten Connexions reform and debut a winner from the album Expansion. Expand your musical horizons with Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - Opportunities
Enter The Haggis - Swall​owed By A Whale CANCON
The Mahones - Hollaway Jack CANCON
​Gangar - Slarkjen
Genticorum - Le Persuadeur ​CANCON
Altan - The Barley And The Rye
La Bottine Souriante - Benji's Rollicks ​CANCON
Peatbog Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamurchan
Afro Celt Sound System - AM
Vishten Connexions - Gaillard feat. De Temps Antan ​CANCON
Celtic Kitchen Party - Big Break ​CANCON
The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny ​CANCON
ROS - Arlovins

57:50

Celt In A Twist May 12 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:57:50 1 May 9, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
