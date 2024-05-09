A holler back to our Top 10 contemporary Celtic chart for April, with new entries from the traditions of Donegal from Altan to the entrancing futures of the Afro Celt Sound System. Plus Vishten Connexions reform and debut a winner from the album Expansion. Expand your musical horizons with Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - Opportunities Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON The Mahones - Hollaway Jack CANCON Gangar - Slarkjen Genticorum - Le Persuadeur CANCON Altan - The Barley And The Rye La Bottine Souriante - Benji's Rollicks CANCON Peatbog Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamurchan Afro Celt Sound System - AM Vishten Connexions - Gaillard feat. De Temps Antan CANCON Celtic Kitchen Party - Big Break CANCON The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON ROS - Arlovins