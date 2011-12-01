Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.0A.00. The Myth has Come Crashing Down, No This isn't a Democracy #Policing #Democracy #MilitaryState (COMPLETE) With Clips from Owen Jones, Democracy Now!, Guardian News, Young Turks, The Bitchuation Room, FRANCE 24 English, TRT World, Waketheherd Youtube Channel Feels like the late 60s or early 70s again, college campuses are enflamed. I want to begin across the pond (I know, what a cliché), with Rishi Sunak, and his early comments decrying the Pro-Palestinian Anti-War protests; or at least that was my intent. The comments were the catalyst for the episode’s recording but (and for longtime listeners this will be no surprise) upon hitting “record” more than just my original thoughts flowed forth from my lips. Almost lost to the modern listener, his words were telling and also a bit chilling. He instructed U.K’s Bobby-men to not only control the protests but they should police the protests. What does that mean exactly? It means we don’t live in a democracy, we live in a Republicanist system. Sure, grappling with that idea is daunting but I have great news for you, previous generations have not only grappled with the idea but they’ve struggled with society and the institutions relying on your passivity, to ensure Republicanist constructs were held in check and when possible, deflated so Democracic concepts could be planted in their place. Please understand, dear reader, I do not revel in delight every time I remind you of this fact; I sometimes find myself shirking back in repulsion because I want to believe I am wrong in my assessment, but what we see now on the college campuses, mixed with what the U.K’s Prime Minister said to his Bobby’s reveals something undeniably affirming to this assertion, we don’t live in a Democracy, we live in a Republic. This is partially the theme within this episode.
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.0A.01. One Politicians Protest is Another Politicians Uncivil Act or Exercise of Democracic Right or Something Worse, Civil Unrest, NOTE All Protests Intimidate With Clips from Zeteo Youtube Channel, The American Story – U.S History Documentaries, The Rational National, Gregorjia, PBS NewsHour, Secular Talk, Democracy Now!, The Majority Report, Roland Martin Unfiltered, PBS NewsHour All Protests Intimidate! No, not cause violent destruction to human life – remember one of the rallying calls during the George Floyd Marches , “Human Life is Worth more than Property”; again, not cause violent destruction to human life, but confront power wielders, power centers and institutions of power. In confronting them, sometimes things are broken, when things are broken tempers can flair amongst those being protested against. This flaring anger can lead to a much more bitter confrontation between those who oppose the mass slaughter of Gaza (or example) and those who are fore the mass slaughter of Gaza; when this happens, intimidation can be implied by the presence of those who began the protest, though the implication would be wrong. When things aren’t broken though, intimidation can be inferred due to the Hierarchical nature of our society; this hierarchical nature has written within its codes the abuse of people according to their position to another, so long as the position held is greater than the one held by the person being abused. There is so much more to this episode then these sentences but they are the most important aspect from this episode. Like a brief discussion on how the media would prefer protesters to be from any other location on the planet than the U.S so they could simply explain away the protests as unpatriotic and subversive and what is really intimidating about these protests, that they will continue onward into the near future with no abatement, not just to protest what is happening to Gaza, but to counter or advocate for, a number of different issues most people care about.
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.0A.02. Calling these College Campus Protests Anti-Semitic is Unjustifiable, Also, How the 60s Protests were Legally Abolished With Clips from Dialogue Works Youtube Channel, Activist News Network, Valentine Roland Youtube Channel, TheEvanswashere Youtube Channel, Horses Youtube Channel, The Majority Report, Cornell University College of Arts and Sciences, ThamesTv, PeriscopeFilm, Al Jazeera English, Amanpour and Company In 2011 I produced an episode, now lost, on how the Baby Boomer generation in collaboration with the Silent Generation, created the legal infrastructure to prevent the same mass protests witnessed in the 60s and 70s from happening again. I expand on this topic significantly at the start of this episode, speaking on the various “gateways” created to funnel burgeoning movements into, before they could pick up public steam. This is a segment which should be listened to closely as the ideas have been developed more thoroughly as I’ve become more familiar with what movements are and why they occur. Interestingly, during the late 90s and early 2000’s conservative media was obsessed with promoting the idea that college campuses, much like the 1960s and 1970s, were hotbeds for radicalism and liberalism (please NOTE, liberalism is not radical in anyway, it is very elitist and philosophically driven for their protections and propagation). After September 11th, this assertion made a little more sense as many universities were centers of debate over how the Bush Administration handled the hunt for those who carried out the attacks but most of the discussions were civil and non-confrontational. Next is a discussion about incrementalism, honestly this was never supposed to be in the episode, nor was my other little comment; why does incrementalism exist and why will it be gotten rid of? Incrementalism, conservative incrementalism, has led to what we are seeing now on these campuses. It is at this point that I discuss anti-Semitism and how I see it. Why I look at it as a statement of Hate that means something very specific, as well as how Dr. King helped me have a more thorough look at the Anti-Semitic concept.
To Donate to CWB – (CashApp – $CWBPodcast) (Paypal – CWBPodcast); Give as little as $5 a month to help me continue to produce these regularly! Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Really Care About Us. If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com
Find Every 2023 Episode Published on my CWB Podcast Blog https://classwarbattlefieldpodcast.wordpress.com/
LINKS Link to the Complete History of Rome Series by Michael Duncan - http://radio4all.net/program/114876
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.0A.00 References [CLIP 01 – 01:54 mark – Date Originated: May 02nd, 2024] OMINOUS WARNING As Colleges, Universities Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Protests | Roland Martin/ Roland Martin Unfiltered - https://youtu.be/nNTz4_aVA9Q [CLIP 02 – 14:32 mark – Date Originated: September 21st, 2020] Does Police Militarization CAUSE Police Violence Economics IRL/ Market Power Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/K5uGGVoHlyA [CLIP 03 – 24:20 mark – Date Originated: March 01st, 2024] Rishi Sunak's CHILLING Speech Denouncing Gaza Protesters Exposes Sinister Plan/ Owen Jones - https://youtu.be/9Bwgp0qqAY8 [CLIP 04 – 01:52:47 mark – Date Originated: May 06th, 2024] The Genie That Will Never Go Back in the Bottle: Part 1 of Our Week Inside NYC Campus Encampments / Michael Moore's Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/_Xe65BVKCso 0:35:19 – START OF THE EPISODE 1:41:51 – CWB Podcast Addendum
FURTHER RESEARCH [November 9th, 2011] Paramilitary Policing From Seattle to Occupy Wall Street/ The Nation Magazine - https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/paramilitary-policing-seattle-occupy-wall-street/ [December 7th, 2011] Is Israel Responsible For The Occupy Crackdowns? (UPDATED)/ Mother Jones - https://www.motherjones.com/criminal-justice/2011/12/blumenthal-greenberg-israel-occupy-crackdowns/ [November 15th, 2011] Anti-Israel Groups Attempt to Co-Opt Occupy Wall Street Message/ Anti-Defamation League - https://www.adl.org/resources/news/anti-israel-groups-attempt-co-opt-occupy-wall-street-message [June 23rd, 2015] Scott Olsen on Militarization of the Police, ISIS and Occupy Oakland/ Truthout.org - https://truthout.org/articles/scott-olsen-on-militarization-of-the-police-isis-and-occupy-oakland/ [September 3rd, 2020] Operation Condor: the cold war conspiracy that terrorised South America/ The Guardian - https://www.theguardian.com/news/2020/sep/03/operation-condor-the-illegal-state-network-that-terrorised-south-america [Unknown] Sir Robert Peel's Policing Principles/ Law Enforcement Action Partnership - https://lawenforcementactionpartnership.org/peel-policing-principles/
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.0A.01 References [CLIP 01 – 00:51 mark – Date Originated: May 04th, 2024] Is Biden the ‘White Moderate’ that MLK Warned Us About Mehdi Hasan and Owen Jones/ Zeteo Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/oiEDcbvyAWk [CLIP 02 – 06:50 mark – Date Originated: August 23rd, 2023] Martin Luther King's Famous Primetime Interview In Full I Susskind Meets MLK | The American Story / The American Story – U.S History Documentaries Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/BG5zkN3PRs0 [CLIP 03 – 10:41 mark – Date Originated: April 29th, 2024] ‘The View’ Gets Campus Protests Right/ The Rational National - https://youtu.be/cUJn-87kpiY [CLIP 04 – 19:49 mark – Date Originated: May 29th, 2009] Martin Luther King Jr Interview (Part 1 of 3)/ Gregorjia - https://youtu.be/9SfH2uMayks [CLIP 05 – 26:48 mark – Date Originated: July 01st, 2018] Vietnam-era cultural luminaries reunite and reflect on the power of protest/ PBS NewsHour - https://youtu.be/D0YKlH3yD3c [CLIP 06 – 35:20 mark – Date Originated: April 29th, 2024] Zionist Shouts 'K*ll The Jews', Gets Everyone ELSE Arrested | The Kyle Kulinski Show/ Secular Talk Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/usmemW1c-Qs [CLIP 07 – 43:33 mark – Date Originated: April 30th, 2024] Top U.S. & World Headlines — April 30, 2024/ Democracy Now! - https://youtu.be/flTkLpaEcbw [CLIP 07a – 46:25 mark – Date Originated: May 01st, 2024] Top U.S. & World Headlines — May 1, 2024/ Democracy Now! - https://youtu.be/er3EG3vT7AY [CLIP 07b – 50:18 – Date Originated: May 02nd, 2024] Top U.S. & World Headlines — May 2, 2024/ Democracy Now! - https://youtu.be/9KWSVEGu7eQ [CLIP 07c – 52:29 mark – Date Originated: May 03rd, 2024] Top U.S. & World Headlines — May 3, 2024/ Democracy Now! - https://youtu.be/KvQcYKp050E [CLIP 08 – 55:05 mark – Date Originated: May 03rd, 2024] Krystal EXPOSES Saagar’s Fake Populism / The Majority Report w/ Sam Seder - https://youtu.be/cS6fqr3KpJk [CLIP 09 – 01:09:50 mark – Date Originated: May 03rd, 2024] Roland BLASTS CNN's Dana Bash For UNHINGED COMMENTARY On Pro-Palestine Protest CAMPUS CRACKDOWN/ Roland Martin Unfiltered Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/i63gYmDPj5Q [CLIP 10 – 01:23:13 mark – Date Originated: May 01st, 2024] How colleges decide when to call in police to break up campus protests/ PBS NewHour - https://youtu.be/fi4GZmW-ePA 1:31:46 – START OF THE EPISODE 2:31:50 – REFERENCES
REFERENCES [January 19th, 2022] How Agent Provocateurs Harm Our Movements — And What Can Be Done About It (ICNC Webinar)/ ICNC – International Center for Nonviolent Conflict Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/xee8oBdbopM
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.0A.02 References [CLIP 01 – 01:17 mark – Date Originated: April 28th, 2024] They're Destroying the United States | Col. Larry Wilkerson/ Dialogue Works Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/UQYxh-rfVKw [CLIP 02 – 13:11 mark – Date Originated: May 01st, 2024] Gerald Horne - Around The Horne! May Day Episode: Student Uprising Against Genocide in Palestine/ Activist News Network - https://youtu.be/IBYmR4Jw_dY [CLIP 03 – 25:23 mark – Date Originated: January 11th, 2024] George Carlin, How War Is Sold To Americans #georgecarlin/ Valentine Roland Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/AvSddYWRZ0o [CLIP 04 – 38:49 mark – Date Originated: May 16th, 2012] CBC Hot Type Evan Solomon interviews Noam Chomsky on his book 9/11/ TheEvanwashere Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/7lPnLK9z1fI [Additional Start Times – 1:01:34 – 2:33:49] [CLIP 05 – 45:34 mark – Date Originated: February 25th, 2023] The US Government’s Not-So-Secret Propaganda Department/ Horses - https://youtu.be/rd36xQSjxtY [CLIP 06 – 01:09:05 mark – Date Originated: May 03rd, 2024] Biden's Vietnm/ The Majority Report w/ Sam Seder - https://youtu.be/f09XyoM1Dzc [CLIP 07 – 01:17:38 mark – Date Originated: April 01st, 2015] Protest and Dissent: An Era of Change at Cornell/ Cornell University College of Arts and Sciences - https://www.cornell.edu/video/vietnam-war-protest-dissent-era-of-change-cornell [CLIP 08 – 01:28:08 mark – Date Originated: August 08th, 2021] The National Guard | American protests | Student demonstrations | Vietnam war | This Week | 1970/ ThamesTv - https://youtu.be/nxDJiZP0DQ0 [Additional Start Times – 1:53:22] [CLIP 09 – 01:36:22 mark – Date Originated: October 16th, 2019] 1969 VIETNAM WAR PROTESTS & D.C. POLICE DEPT. FILM "SOME TO DEMONSTRATE SOME TO DESTROY" 17954/ PeriscopeFilm - https://youtu.be/82MOxvfqWbc [CLIP 10 – 02:04:26 mark – Date Originated: May 04th, 2024] The problem with the coverage of the US campus protests, The Listening Post/ Al Jazeera English - https://youtu.be/t4f9ulAAdJA [CLIP 11 – 02:15:33 mark – Date Originated: May 01st, 2024] He Helped Define “Antisemitism”; Now He Says the Term Is Being Weaponized, Amanpour and Company/ Amanpour and Company - https://youtu.be/6FFAcHMO488 2:39:04 – START OF THE EPISODE 3:24:01 – CWB Podcast Note for 2024.0A.02. Was the State created to Protect the Right Wing 3:33:04 – REFERENCES
FURTHER RESEARCH [Unknown Date] Definition of antisemitism/ European Commission - https://commission.europa.eu/strategy-and-policy/policies/justice-and-fundamental-rights/combatting-discrimination/racism-and-xenophobia/combating-antisemitism/definition-antisemitism_en