Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.0A.00. The Myth has Come Crashing Down, No This isn't a Democracy #Policing #Democracy #MilitaryState (COMPLETE)

With Clips from Owen Jones, Democracy Now!, Guardian News, Young Turks, The Bitchuation Room, FRANCE 24 English, TRT World, Waketheherd Youtube Channel

Feels like the late 60s or early 70s again, college campuses are enflamed. I want to begin across the pond (I know, what a cliché), with Rishi Sunak, and his early comments decrying the Pro-Palestinian Anti-War protests; or at least that was my intent. The comments were the catalyst for the episode’s recording but (and for longtime listeners this will be no surprise) upon hitting “record” more than just my original thoughts flowed forth from my lips. Almost lost to the modern listener, his words were telling and also a bit chilling. He instructed U.K’s Bobby-men to not only control the protests but they should police the protests. What does that mean exactly? It means we don’t live in a democracy, we live in a Republicanist system. Sure, grappling with that idea is daunting but I have great news for you, previous generations have not only grappled with the idea but they’ve struggled with society and the institutions relying on your passivity, to ensure Republicanist constructs were held in check and when possible, deflated so Democracic concepts could be planted in their place. Please understand, dear reader, I do not revel in delight every time I remind you of this fact; I sometimes find myself shirking back in repulsion because I want to believe I am wrong in my assessment, but what we see now on the college campuses, mixed with what the U.K’s Prime Minister said to his Bobby’s reveals something undeniably affirming to this assertion, we don’t live in a Democracy, we live in a Republic. This is partially the theme within this episode.







Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.0A.01. One Politicians Protest is Another Politicians Uncivil Act or Exercise of Democracic Right or Something Worse, Civil Unrest, NOTE All Protests Intimidate

With Clips from Zeteo Youtube Channel, The American Story – U.S History Documentaries, The Rational National, Gregorjia, PBS NewsHour, Secular Talk, Democracy Now!, The Majority Report, Roland Martin Unfiltered, PBS NewsHour

All Protests Intimidate! No, not cause violent destruction to human life – remember one of the rallying calls during the George Floyd Marches , “Human Life is Worth more than Property”; again, not cause violent destruction to human life, but confront power wielders, power centers and institutions of power. In confronting them, sometimes things are broken, when things are broken tempers can flair amongst those being protested against. This flaring anger can lead to a much more bitter confrontation between those who oppose the mass slaughter of Gaza (or example) and those who are fore the mass slaughter of Gaza; when this happens, intimidation can be implied by the presence of those who began the protest, though the implication would be wrong. When things aren’t broken though, intimidation can be inferred due to the Hierarchical nature of our society; this hierarchical nature has written within its codes the abuse of people according to their position to another, so long as the position held is greater than the one held by the person being abused. There is so much more to this episode then these sentences but they are the most important aspect from this episode. Like a brief discussion on how the media would prefer protesters to be from any other location on the planet than the U.S so they could simply explain away the protests as unpatriotic and subversive and what is really intimidating about these protests, that they will continue onward into the near future with no abatement, not just to protest what is happening to Gaza, but to counter or advocate for, a number of different issues most people care about.







Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.0A.02. Calling these College Campus Protests Anti-Semitic is Unjustifiable, Also, How the 60s Protests were Legally Abolished

With Clips from Dialogue Works Youtube Channel, Activist News Network, Valentine Roland Youtube Channel, TheEvanswashere Youtube Channel, Horses Youtube Channel, The Majority Report, Cornell University College of Arts and Sciences, ThamesTv, PeriscopeFilm, Al Jazeera English, Amanpour and Company

In 2011 I produced an episode, now lost, on how the Baby Boomer generation in collaboration with the Silent Generation, created the legal infrastructure to prevent the same mass protests witnessed in the 60s and 70s from happening again. I expand on this topic significantly at the start of this episode, speaking on the various “gateways” created to funnel burgeoning movements into, before they could pick up public steam. This is a segment which should be listened to closely as the ideas have been developed more thoroughly as I’ve become more familiar with what movements are and why they occur. Interestingly, during the late 90s and early 2000’s conservative media was obsessed with promoting the idea that college campuses, much like the 1960s and 1970s, were hotbeds for radicalism and liberalism (please NOTE, liberalism is not radical in anyway, it is very elitist and philosophically driven for their protections and propagation). After September 11th, this assertion made a little more sense as many universities were centers of debate over how the Bush Administration handled the hunt for those who carried out the attacks but most of the discussions were civil and non-confrontational. Next is a discussion about incrementalism, honestly this was never supposed to be in the episode, nor was my other little comment; why does incrementalism exist and why will it be gotten rid of? Incrementalism, conservative incrementalism, has led to what we are seeing now on these campuses. It is at this point that I discuss anti-Semitism and how I see it. Why I look at it as a statement of Hate that means something very specific, as well as how Dr. King helped me have a more thorough look at the Anti-Semitic concept.



