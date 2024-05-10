The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Rise of the Oilygarchy*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
May 10, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive radio show describes the history of the formation of our current economic system — and then we reveal some career opportunities that are available to you through that economic system.

Weird crazy and real. It’s time for the Thunderbolt.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to at high volume over high-quality headphones

The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on January 18th, 2019



Segments:

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:17

TB Battle Intro
Music: Focus
00:17—04:06

The Father of the Oilygarchy
Music: Slavic Soul Party
04:06—09:15

The Rise of the Oilygarchy
Music: Ozric Tentacles — Aerosmith — Papalescu — Caravan Palace
09:15—27:42

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:42—28:07

Mr. Colt's Equalizer
Music: Deke Dickerson & The Ecco-Fonics
28:07—30:24

Lifestyles of the Poor & Infamous
Music: Xavier Cugat
30:23—33:07

Public Service Career Opportunities
Music: Renaldo & The Loaf — Mike Oldfield
33:07—44:41

———————————————————

Music Intro
44:39—44:47

Iridium
by The Sidh
44:46—48:55

N.i_T-R_(O)
by The Sidh
48:50—53:20

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
53:18—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:

Intro
0:00—0:05

Forces of Victory
by Gogol Bordello
0:04—5:25

Credits
5:25—6:00

TBR 240510 - The Rise of the Oilygarchy* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 May 9, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
TBR 240510 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 May 9, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 13 Download File...
 