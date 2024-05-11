Sonic Café, that’s Fall Out Boy picking up where Billy Joel left off in 1989. Billy’s original called out 118 historical references in chronological order starting with 1949. Fall Out Boy’s references are all random. But I’m sure there were many you recognized. So welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 388. The Aliens are already here, and in fact have been checking us out for a long time. This time the Sonic Café taps into the 2023 Salt conference from the Big Apple. Listen for excerpts from Dr. Garry Nolan’s interview. Presented in three parts during the show, compelling stuff that might make a huge impact on us over the coming years. Our music is pulled from 49 years, listen for The Black Keys, Billy Squier from 1982 and The Tiki Tones. Also listen for A Little Bit of Good, a Sam & Dave classic from 1974. All that plus Camera Obscura, Midnight Oil, Alice Merton, David Bowie and more, as the Sonic Café presents The Aliens are Already here, not at the café, at least that we know of. From 2017 here’s Kris Rodgers. This is Over-Rated, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: We Didn't Start the Fire Artist: Fall Out Boy LP: Yr: 2023 Song 2: Over-Rated Artist: Kris Rodgers LP: Losing the Frequency Yr: 2017 Song 3: Go (In The Summertime) Artist: The Black Keys LP: Let's Rock Yr: 2019 Song 4: Aliens Are Here 1 Artist: Dr. Garry Nolan LP: Salt IConnections Yr. 2023 Song 5: Everybody Wants You Artist: Billy Squier LP: Emotions In Motion Yr: 1982 Song 6: Juicy Artist: The Tiki Tones LP: Yr: 2011 Song 7: A Little Bit Of Good (Cures A Whole Lot Of Bad) Artist: Sam & Dave LP: Back At 'Cha! Year: 1974 Song 8: Aliens Are Here 2 Artist: Dr. Garry Nolan LP: Salt IConnections Yr: 2023 Song 9: San Francisco Artist: Camera Obscura LP: Underachievers Please Try Harder Yr: 2003 Song 10: Hate For Sale Artist: The Pretenders LP: Hate For Sale Yr: 2020 Song 11: Golden Age Artist: Midnight Oil LP: Capricornia Yr: 2017 Song 12: Aliens Are Here 3 Artist: Dr. Garry Nolan LP: Salt IConnections Yr: 2023 Song 13: Hero Artist: Alice Merton LP: S.I.D.E.S. Yr: 2022 Song 14: Turn Me On Artist: The Tubes LP: Remote Control Yr: 1979 Song 15: I'm Afraid Of Americans Artist: David Bowie LP: Best Of Bowie [Disc 2] Yr: 1997 Song 16: X Files TV Intro Artist: LP: The X Files Yr: 1993
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)