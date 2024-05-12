Listen to Backbeat this week as we try to set the record straight on The Big Bopper - was he just a novelty act? We hear some under-appreciated artists such as Archibald and Mable John. Plus we've got newer vintage music from the Father of Chicano Music Lalo Guererro, Big Dave McLean and Christina Hutt. Always fun, always entertaining, always informative. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Archibald (Leon T. Gross) - Great Big Eyes (Those Little Reds) 1952 Lalo Guererro - Los Chucos Suaves 2013 Wade Ray - Excuse Me 1955 Gospel Consalators - Do You Know Him 1955 Big Dave McLean - Dead Cat On The Line 2014 Earl Hooker - The Huckle Buck 1953 Hank Snow - Chattin' with a Chick in Chattanooga 1955 The Five Blazes - Chicago Boogie 1947 Jape Richardson & the Japettes (The Big Bopper) - Crazy Blues 1957 Frankie Lee Sims - Lucy Mae Blues 1953 Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Ruby 1946 Jackson Gospel Singers - Count Your Blessings 1951 Bukka White - Special Streamline 1940 Mable John - Take Me 1961 The Turbans - Sister Sookie 1956 Happy, Doc and The Boys - Sothe Fermon 1947 Christina Hutt - Fifteen Shades 2023 Ray Smith - That's All Right 1959 Count Basie - How Long Blues 1938