The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
May 12, 2024, midnight
Listen to Backbeat this week as we try to set the record straight on The Big Bopper - was he just a novelty act? We hear some under-appreciated artists such as Archibald and Mable John. Plus we've got newer vintage music from the Father of Chicano Music Lalo Guererro, Big Dave McLean and Christina Hutt. Always fun, always entertaining, always informative.
Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Archibald (Leon T. Gross) - Great Big Eyes (Those Little Reds) 1952
Lalo Guererro - Los Chucos Suaves 2013
Wade Ray - Excuse Me 1955
Gospel Consalators - Do You Know Him 1955
Big Dave McLean - Dead Cat On The Line 2014
Earl Hooker - The Huckle Buck 1953
Hank Snow - Chattin' with a Chick in Chattanooga 1955
The Five Blazes - Chicago Boogie 1947
Jape Richardson & the Japettes (The Big Bopper) - Crazy Blues 1957
Frankie Lee Sims - Lucy Mae Blues 1953
Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Ruby 1946
Jackson Gospel Singers - Count Your Blessings 1951
Bukka White - Special Streamline 1940
Mable John - Take Me 1961
The Turbans - Sister Sookie 1956
Happy, Doc and The Boys - Sothe Fermon 1947
Christina Hutt - Fifteen Shades 2023
Ray Smith - That's All Right 1959
Count Basie - How Long Blues 1938

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 12, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 