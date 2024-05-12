Summary: Listen to Backbeat this week as we try to set the record straight on The Big Bopper - was he just a novelty act? We hear some under-appreciated artists such as Archibald and Mable John. Plus we've got newer vintage music from the Father of Chicano Music Lalo Guererro, Big Dave McLean and Christina Hutt. Always fun, always entertaining, always informative.

Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.