The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Action/Event
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
May 12, 2024, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, today we welcome from Vancouver, British Columbia. Mamarudegyal. Singer, Producer and Entrepreneur. She has just released her new album out entitled “ABREACTION.” A nice soothing mix of Indigenous Neo Soul and R&B. Mamarudegyal MTHC is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about her at our place https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/mamarudegyal.

On this show, enjoy music from Mamrudegyal MTHC, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Stolen Identity, Tribalistas, One Way Sky, Hataalii, Logan Staats, Digging Roots, Aysanabee, Ray Zaragoza, Irv Lyons Jr, Indigenous, Garret T. Willie, Crystal Shawanda, Blackbird, QuiltMan, Mike Bern, Ryan LittleEagle, Tom Frear, Chris Ferree, Eagle & Hawk, The Halluci Nation, John Trudell, Joy Harjo, Pure Fe,
Martha Redbone, Marx Cassity, Kwiat, Janet Panic, Silla, Rise, Tanya Tagaq and much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 12, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 