Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, today we welcome from Vancouver, British Columbia. Mamarudegyal. Singer, Producer and Entrepreneur. She has just released her new album out entitled “ABREACTION.” A nice soothing mix of Indigenous Neo Soul and R&B. Mamarudegyal MTHC is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about her at our place https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/mamarudegyal.



On this show, enjoy music from Mamrudegyal MTHC, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Stolen Identity, Tribalistas, One Way Sky, Hataalii, Logan Staats, Digging Roots, Aysanabee, Ray Zaragoza, Irv Lyons Jr, Indigenous, Garret T. Willie, Crystal Shawanda, Blackbird, QuiltMan, Mike Bern, Ryan LittleEagle, Tom Frear, Chris Ferree, Eagle & Hawk, The Halluci Nation, John Trudell, Joy Harjo, Pure Fe,

Martha Redbone, Marx Cassity, Kwiat, Janet Panic, Silla, Rise, Tanya Tagaq and much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.