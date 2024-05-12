The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
Earth risk & heat emergency
Weekly Program
Minal Pathak, Wolfgang Cramer
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
May 12, 2024, midnight
Southeast Asia is burning hot as never seen before. Is this a new state of the world? From Ahmedabad India, Dr. Minal Pathak reports from one of the hottest. Is the new heat beyond science? From Aix Marseille Universit France, senior research scientist Wolfgang Cramer on new state of science and the world.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 28:26 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

