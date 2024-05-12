This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Drop The Distractions: Transcontinental Extreme Heat
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: Earth risk & heat emergency
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Minal Pathak, Wolfgang Cramer
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Date Published: May 12, 2024, midnight
Summary: Southeast Asia is burning hot as never seen before. Is this a new state of the world? From Ahmedabad India, Dr. Minal Pathak reports from one of the hottest. Is the new heat beyond science? From Aix Marseille Universit France, senior research scientist Wolfgang Cramer on new state of science and the world.
Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
Notes: In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 28:26 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.
