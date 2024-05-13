The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
11
 Bill Lupoletti
May 13, 2024, midnight
The new album from Richmond's own Mighty Joshua; new Afro sounds by Amadou & Mariam, Aboubacar Traoré and Afla Sackey; a new single from Meridian Brothers, who are playing Richmond on May 13; Eastern European roots music including the latest from Russia's Otava Yo; Get in the Garage presents current garage rock from Yiddishland to Brooklyn; and the latest guitar heroics of Mdou Moctar
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Culture | Jamaica | Two Sevens Clash | Two Sevens Clash | Joe Gibbs | 1977
Linval Thompson, JonQuan & Victor Rice | Jamaica-VA USA-Brazil | Cultivator | Cultivator - Single | Easy Star | 2024
Mighty Joshua | RVA USA | Beware | Dreaducation | Mighty Music | 2024

Amadou & Mariam | Mali-France | Mogolu | Mogolu - Single | Because Music | 2024
Aboubakar Traoré & Balima | Burkina Faso-Belgium | Sonfo | Sonfo - Single | Zephyrus | 2024
The Bongo Hop | France-Colombia | Nos Coje La Tarde (feat. Pao Barreto) | Satingarona Pt. 1 | Underdog | 2024-2016
Afla Sackey & Afrik Bawantu | Ghana-England UK | It's Not Easy | It's Not Easy - Single | Wah Wah 45s | 2024

El Grupo Folclórico | Colombia | Tucutru | Tucutru | Machuca | 1979
Abelardo Carbono Y Su Conjunto | Colombia | La Negra Kulengue | Abelardo Carbono Y Su Conjunto | Felito | 1982
Meridian Brothers | Colombia | En El Caribe Estoy Triste | En El Caribe Estoy Triste - Single | Ansonia / Bongo Joe | 2024
Systema Solar | Colombia | El Botón De Pantalón | La Revancha Del Burro | Sambumbia | 2013

Kries | Croatia | Lepi Juro Kries Nalaže | Kocijani | Kopito | 2008
Otava Yo | Russia | Zalivochka | Loud And Clear | ARC | 2024
Warsaw Village Band | Poland | Wise Kid Song | Infinity | Barbès | 2009
Čechomor | Czech Republic | Co Sa Stalo Nové | Co Sa Stalo Nové | Columbia | 2005

Forshpil | Latvia-Russia-Germany-USA | Bay A Taykhele | Tsvey | self-released | 2020
Şatellites | Israel | Seni Sen Olduğun İçin Sevdim | Şatellites | Batov | 2022
Los Bitchos | England UK | La Bomba | La Bomba - Single | City Slang | 2024
La Banda Chuska | USA | Basic Bichos | Bar Secreto - Single | Names You Can Trust | 2024

Mdou Moctar | Niger | Takoba | Funeral For Justice | Matador | 2024
Abdallah Oumbadougou | Niger | Tenertin Taranin Tenertine Ounour Nin | Amghar: The Godfather Of Tuareg Music, Vol. 1 | Petaluma | 2024-200x
Mdou Moctar | Niger | Imouhar | Funeral For Justice | Matador | 2024
Bombino | Niger | Darfuq | Sahel | Partisan | 2023

Richmond VA USA
