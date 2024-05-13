The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Katherine Davenport awardee for hottest women's news of WINGS 2023
Weekly Program
Frieda Werden, WINGS co-founder; Diana Wanyonyi, reporter; "Queen," reformed criminal; Mama Shamsa, award-winning community organizer for peace, women, youth
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
May 13, 2024, midnight
Diana Wanyonyi (left in photo), based in Mombasa, Kenya, has received WINGS' Katherine Davenport Award for hottest women's radio news story of our 2023 series year. This program, one of several of hers that could quality for the prize, is titled Building Peace in Kenya by Rescuing Youth. It features organizer Mama Shamsa (right in photo) and reformed youth criminal "Queen" (not shown). Other programs of Diana's that could qualify include Intersex Law in Kenya; A Mother for Gays; HIV-affected Children and Their Mothers; and Kenyans Walk for Palestine.
Program produced by Diana Wanyonyi. WINGS thanks all our supporters including Genevieve Vaughan, a longtime advocate for and supporter of feminist international radio. Gen hosts a series of online salons at maternalgifteconomymovement.org. A recent episode deals specifically with international feminist radio.Thanks also to Suzette Cullen; to Sandra Rattley, who funded the WINGS pilot back in 1985; to the late Katherine Davenport for co-founding WINGS; and to your local community radio stations. The WINGS sound logo is from Libana's album A Circle Is Cast. I'm Frieda Werden. This is the Women's International News Gathering Service.
Descriptions of violent youth criminal behaviours.
Originally aired in WINGS series in July 2023. For more stunning programs by producer/reporter Diana Wanyonyi, visit wingsradio.org/wordpress and search the term Wanyonyi.

00:28:50 1 May 13, 2024
Mombasa, Kenya; BC, Canada; UAE
