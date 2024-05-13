Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995+



2) Flavia Coelho (Brazil)

Por Cima

Mundo Meu

Mr Bongo – 2014



3) Lucibela (Cabo Verde)

Sai Fora (feat. Sofiane Saidi)

Laço Umbilical (Bonus Version)

Lusafrica - 2018



4) Marlène Dorcena (Haiti)

Latibonite

Voyages (Vwayaj)

Haiti Cherie – 2011



5) Aicha Koné (Cote d’Ivoire)

La Guinée

Kaira

Raz&Ham Group – 2012



6) Sona Tata Conde (Guinea)

A.B.D

Fansa Wali

Syllart - 2000



7) Coumba Sidibé (Mali)

Djagolla

Sanghan

Camara Production - 1994



8) Canelita Medina (Venezuela)

La Alborada

Lo Que Siiento

CBA - 1984



9) Linda Leida (Cuba)

A Puerto Rico

Electricando

THH Records - 1978





10) Jocelyne Béroard (Martinique)

Tan Pi

Milans

Note A Bene - 1991



11) Abby Surya (RDCongo)

Ponton Labelle

Touche Moi

TV Express - 1994



12) Rachel Magoola (Uganda)

Gwendayira

Songs from the Source of the Nile

ARC - 2006



13) Mi Kouagna de Mounana (Gabon)

Legnila Nde Obele

Merci Yaya Bongo – Les Groupes d’Animation Féminins du Gabon 1982-1989

Secousse – 2024



14) Izintombi Zomoya (R. South Africa)

Isikwele Sendoda

Marabi Yo

C.T.C. Star Music - 1973



15) The Four Daughters (Zimbabwe)

Munosari Nani

Women’s Voices and Songs from Zimbabwe

Recordiana – 2021



16) Linet Aluoch (Kenya)

Nike

Baba Zero

Equator Heritage Sounds – 2002



17) Betti Betti & Orchestre T.P. Poly-Rythmo (Benin)

Mbala

Betti Betti & Orchestre T.P. Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou Benin

Albarika Stores – 1977



18) Muna Mingole (Cameroon)

Makossa Ma Kwan (Traditional Makossa)

Dipita

Migue Musik - 2005



19) Tilda & Rocafil Jazz (Nigeria)

Rocafil

Good Father

Rogers All Stars Ltd. – 2010



20) Naser (Liberia)

Yeur Kpaah

Sokay

Zoto Records – 1998



21) Salem Tradition (Réunion)

Mambo

Fanm

Cobalt – 2005



22) Totó la Momposina (Colombia)

Acompáñala

Pacantó

Nuevos Medios S.A. – 1999



23) Kine Lam (Senegal)

Souma Sagone

Praise

Shanachie - 1996