Program Information
The Motherland Influence
All women artists for Mother's Day
13
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
May 13, 2024, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+

2) Flavia Coelho (Brazil)
Por Cima
Mundo Meu
Mr Bongo – 2014

3) Lucibela (Cabo Verde)
Sai Fora (feat. Sofiane Saidi)
Laço Umbilical (Bonus Version)
Lusafrica - 2018

4) Marlène Dorcena (Haiti)
Latibonite
Voyages (Vwayaj)
Haiti Cherie – 2011

5) Aicha Koné (Cote d’Ivoire)
La Guinée
Kaira
Raz&Ham Group – 2012

6) Sona Tata Conde (Guinea)
A.B.D
Fansa Wali
Syllart - 2000

7) Coumba Sidibé (Mali)
Djagolla
Sanghan
Camara Production - 1994

8) Canelita Medina (Venezuela)
La Alborada
Lo Que Siiento
CBA - 1984

9) Linda Leida (Cuba)
A Puerto Rico
Electricando
THH Records - 1978


10) Jocelyne Béroard (Martinique)
Tan Pi
Milans
Note A Bene - 1991

11) Abby Surya (RDCongo)
Ponton Labelle
Touche Moi
TV Express - 1994

12) Rachel Magoola (Uganda)
Gwendayira
Songs from the Source of the Nile
ARC - 2006

13) Mi Kouagna de Mounana (Gabon)
Legnila Nde Obele
Merci Yaya Bongo – Les Groupes d’Animation Féminins du Gabon 1982-1989
Secousse – 2024

14) Izintombi Zomoya (R. South Africa)
Isikwele Sendoda
Marabi Yo
C.T.C. Star Music - 1973

15) The Four Daughters (Zimbabwe)
Munosari Nani
Women’s Voices and Songs from Zimbabwe
Recordiana – 2021

16) Linet Aluoch (Kenya)
Nike
Baba Zero
Equator Heritage Sounds – 2002

17) Betti Betti & Orchestre T.P. Poly-Rythmo (Benin)
Mbala
Betti Betti & Orchestre T.P. Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou Benin
Albarika Stores – 1977

18) Muna Mingole (Cameroon)
Makossa Ma Kwan (Traditional Makossa)
Dipita
Migue Musik - 2005

19) Tilda & Rocafil Jazz (Nigeria)
Rocafil
Good Father
Rogers All Stars Ltd. – 2010

20) Naser (Liberia)
Yeur Kpaah
Sokay
Zoto Records – 1998

21) Salem Tradition (Réunion)
Mambo
Fanm
Cobalt – 2005

22) Totó la Momposina (Colombia)
Acompáñala
Pacantó
Nuevos Medios S.A. – 1999

23) Kine Lam (Senegal)
Souma Sagone
Praise
Shanachie - 1996

Download Program Podcast
01:59:17 1 May 12, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:17  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 