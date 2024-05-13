The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: May 12, 2024
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
All women artists for Mother's Day
Program Type:
13
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
May 13, 2024, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+
2) Flavia Coelho (Brazil)
Por Cima
Mundo Meu
Mr Bongo – 2014
3) Lucibela (Cabo Verde)
Sai Fora (feat. Sofiane Saidi)
Laço Umbilical (Bonus Version)
Lusafrica - 2018
4) Marlène Dorcena (Haiti)
Latibonite
Voyages (Vwayaj)
Haiti Cherie – 2011
5) Aicha Koné (Cote d’Ivoire)
La Guinée
Kaira
Raz&Ham Group – 2012
6) Sona Tata Conde (Guinea)
A.B.D
Fansa Wali
Syllart - 2000
7) Coumba Sidibé (Mali)
Djagolla
Sanghan
Camara Production - 1994
8) Canelita Medina (Venezuela)
La Alborada
Lo Que Siiento
CBA - 1984
9) Linda Leida (Cuba)
A Puerto Rico
Electricando
THH Records - 1978
10) Jocelyne Béroard (Martinique)
Tan Pi
Milans
Note A Bene - 1991
11) Abby Surya (RDCongo)
Ponton Labelle
Touche Moi
TV Express - 1994
12) Rachel Magoola (Uganda)
Gwendayira
Songs from the Source of the Nile
ARC - 2006
13) Mi Kouagna de Mounana (Gabon)
Legnila Nde Obele
Merci Yaya Bongo – Les Groupes d’Animation Féminins du Gabon 1982-1989
Secousse – 2024
14) Izintombi Zomoya (R. South Africa)
Isikwele Sendoda
Marabi Yo
C.T.C. Star Music - 1973
15) The Four Daughters (Zimbabwe)
Munosari Nani
Women’s Voices and Songs from Zimbabwe
Recordiana – 2021
16) Linet Aluoch (Kenya)
Nike
Baba Zero
Equator Heritage Sounds – 2002
17) Betti Betti & Orchestre T.P. Poly-Rythmo (Benin)
Mbala
Betti Betti & Orchestre T.P. Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou Benin
Albarika Stores – 1977
18) Muna Mingole (Cameroon)
Makossa Ma Kwan (Traditional Makossa)
Dipita
Migue Musik - 2005
19) Tilda & Rocafil Jazz (Nigeria)
Rocafil
Good Father
Rogers All Stars Ltd. – 2010
20) Naser (Liberia)
Yeur Kpaah
Sokay
Zoto Records – 1998
21) Salem Tradition (Réunion)
Mambo
Fanm
Cobalt – 2005
22) Totó la Momposina (Colombia)
Acompáñala
Pacantó
Nuevos Medios S.A. – 1999
23) Kine Lam (Senegal)
Souma Sagone
Praise
Shanachie - 1996
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:17
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
May 12, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:17
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
2
