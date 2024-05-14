A workshop from the 2024 UNAC conference, held April 5 - 7 in St. Paul, MN. The conference theme was Decolonization and the Fight Against Imperialism.
Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with taught) of Essential Dissent.
There are FOUR versions of this plenary on the R4A server:
Version 1: The full workshop (01:15:32) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS Mp3).
Version 2: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS Mp3). Includes my intro and outro.
Version 3: The full workshop optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.
Version 4: A 58 minute edit optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS Mp3). Identical content to Version 2, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.
Approximate Times: (Full Version)
00:00:00 Jim Byrne, Moderator (Run Time 3:04) 00:03:04 Tamera Hutcherson (8:43) 00:11:47 Jim Byrne (:25) 00:12:12 Emerson (8:07) 00:20:19 Jim Byrne (:39) 00:20:58 Maria Sohn Hasman (8:07) 00:29:05 Jim Byrne (:13) 00:29:18 Audari Tamayo (13:04) 00:42:22 Jim Byrne (1:47) 00:44:09 Niki Gonzalez (9:03) 00:53:12 Jim Byrne (:47) 00:53:59 Sol Swain (8:48) 01:02:47 Jim Byrne (:15) 01:03:02 Sana Wazwaz (12:06) 01:15:08 Jim Byrne (:24) 01:15:32 End
In the interest of not limiting the scope of radio play, I partially silenced one potentially offensive word present in this audio.
You can also download these files plus (much larger) .wav files for highest quality at this link: https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AILlV2swGhVNiiE&id=F304B6B2A5F87704%21481686&cid=F304B6B2A5F87704
Note to Radio Station Personnel - Please make note of this link: https://1drv.ms/u/s!AgR3-KWytgTzgZw_aOI2oDkhLhlrkw?e=fPuqpV You can use it to download all or part of the R4A Essential Dissent archive (in at least .wav format) via my OneDrive account, and I plan to continue to post new episodes to that account even if R4A at some point becomes non-functional.
