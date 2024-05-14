The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
13
Jim Byrne, Tamera Hutcherson, Emerson, Maria Sohn Hasman, Audari Tamayo, Niki Gonzalez, Sol Swain, Sana Wazwaz
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
May 14, 2024, midnight
A workshop from the 2024 UNAC conference, held April 5 - 7 in St. Paul, MN. The conference theme was Decolonization and the Fight Against Imperialism.
Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with taught) of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and the United National AntiWar Coalition
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!

There are FOUR versions of this plenary on the R4A server:

Version 1: The full workshop (01:15:32) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS Mp3).

Version 2: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS Mp3). Includes my intro and outro.

Version 3: The full workshop optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.

Version 4: A 58 minute edit optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS Mp3). Identical content to Version 2, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.



Approximate Times: (Full Version)

00:00:00 Jim Byrne, Moderator (Run Time 3:04)
00:03:04 Tamera Hutcherson (8:43)
00:11:47 Jim Byrne (:25)
00:12:12 Emerson (8:07)
00:20:19 Jim Byrne (:39)
00:20:58 Maria Sohn Hasman (8:07)
00:29:05 Jim Byrne (:13)
00:29:18 Audari Tamayo (13:04)
00:42:22 Jim Byrne (1:47)
00:44:09 Niki Gonzalez (9:03)
00:53:12 Jim Byrne (:47)
00:53:59 Sol Swain (8:48)
01:02:47 Jim Byrne (:15)
01:03:02 Sana Wazwaz (12:06)
01:15:08 Jim Byrne (:24)
01:15:32 End

---

In the interest of not limiting the scope of radio play, I partially silenced one potentially offensive word present in this audio.

---

---

Please help me stay motivated to do this work by notifying me if you broadcast this audio.

