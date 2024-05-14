The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 05-13-24
Weekly Program
Excerpts from Tony-nominated Broadway shows “Suffs”, “Prayer for the French Republic,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Water for Elephants,”and “Lempicka”.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
May 14, 2024, midnight
Broadway beams with queer-connected theater; a Czech court ends surgery pre-reqs for legal gender change, thousands protest a French bill to ban pediatric gender-affirming healthcare, the Gaza War prompts muted Pride plans in Tel Aviv, the Boy Scouts of America re-brands as Scouting America, South Carolina Republicans pass a draconian halt to trans kids gender-affirming healthcare, Mississippi’s anti-trans bathroom ban beats the clock, but Rhode Island Democrats protect trans and women’s healthcare providers.
Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Michael Taylor-Gray & Melanie Keller, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondents: Andy Humm and Merryn Johns from “GayUSATV”. Additional material: Sir Ian McKellen; Dana Goldberg. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The “Cantina Band” from “Star Wars”; Carrie Ferguson.
We'd love you to share any June 2024 Pride material you're preparing with our global radio (and podcast) audience during that month..
Anything from a few minutes to up to 14 minutes.
Thanks for anything you can offer!
Tick-Tock!!
And Happy Pride 2024!
- Greg Gordon
Coordinating Producer
TWOradio@aol.com

