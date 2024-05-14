Notes: Back in the studio for Stu’s Faves #18, a radio show in memory of my music-loving brother who died in 2011. He left behind a massive collection of music that i have spent 13 years digging into and listening to. I haven’t even made the smallest dent, but have found a bunch of new favorite bands and once or twice a year i come up to the studio and share them on the radio. Tonight Scott called it a “love letter” to my brother which is very apt. It has been fun, surprising, sad, cathartic….I just wish Stuart was here to talk to about all this great music. Last May i said i wouldn’t wait a whole year to come back, but i did….And i’m making the same threat this year – i will definitely be back before next year!



Adrian Borland Stray Bullets 5:00 AM Sounds Haarlem Likes Vinyl

Harper Lee seems so right go back to bed matinee pop

Small Factory Here You Come The Industrial Evolution Pop Narcotic

Lift Even If (It Is Love) September Ep Lift Music, Inc.

The Vestrymen Backyard Ruby Ranch Meets the Plastic Hassle Overpop Music

Glory Fountain long gone blame love freeloader recordings

The Guild League Mouse vs. Mountain Speak Up Matinée Recordings

House of Tears grass grows greener hege V MTM Music Group

Sad Lovers & Giants Clint Epic Garden Music Cherry Red Records

Jimmy Silva & The Goats Need I Know? Heidi Popllama Records

Solomon Burke Cry to Me Cry to Me: Northern Soul Sides - EP Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group

Glide Thin Faced Man Shrink Wrapped Real Thing The Charlie Horses Record Company

Shop Assistants What a Way to Die Will Anything Happen Chrysalis Records

Claim not so simple sharon says Because You Said So - Single creation records

Elegant Blindgänger Variationen in lässigem Chic apricot records

Harrod and Funck 39 Harrod and Funck Heated Brick Records

Racecar Wonderment Girlish Queenie

broken dial radio bridge pop goes the world RPM USA

Trashcan Sinatras Who's He On a B Road bobame recordings

The Mabels Wavelength Caravan Park Girlfriend (Out of Print, Digital) Candle Records

Goldstoned Dreammachine (But...Now Love Has Gone) I Was A Teenage Pop Addict Quince Records

Hurrah This Boy The Sound of Philadelphia Cherry Red Records

The Hang Ups Jump Start He's After Me Clean Records

Tess Wiley Not Quite Me Not Quite Me Tapete Records

Gaze Mr. Oh So Suave & Debonaire Shake the Pounce K Records

Grant McLennan Cave In In Your Bright Ray Beggars Banquet

The High Violets Invitation To Where You Are The High Violets

