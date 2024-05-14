The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher with special guest DJ Li'l Space
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
May 14, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Back in the studio for Stu’s Faves #18, a radio show in memory of my music-loving brother who died in 2011. He left behind a massive collection of music that i have spent 13 years digging into and listening to. I haven’t even made the smallest dent, but have found a bunch of new favorite bands and once or twice a year i come up to the studio and share them on the radio. Tonight Scott called it a “love letter” to my brother which is very apt. It has been fun, surprising, sad, cathartic….I just wish Stuart was here to talk to about all this great music. Last May i said i wouldn’t wait a whole year to come back, but i did….And i’m making the same threat this year – i will definitely be back before next year!

Adrian Borland Stray Bullets 5:00 AM Sounds Haarlem Likes Vinyl
Harper Lee seems so right go back to bed matinee pop
Small Factory Here You Come The Industrial Evolution Pop Narcotic
Lift Even If (It Is Love) September Ep Lift Music, Inc.
The Vestrymen Backyard Ruby Ranch Meets the Plastic Hassle Overpop Music
Glory Fountain long gone blame love freeloader recordings
The Guild League Mouse vs. Mountain Speak Up Matinée Recordings
House of Tears grass grows greener hege V MTM Music Group
Sad Lovers & Giants Clint Epic Garden Music Cherry Red Records
Jimmy Silva & The Goats Need I Know? Heidi Popllama Records
Solomon Burke Cry to Me Cry to Me: Northern Soul Sides - EP Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group
Glide Thin Faced Man Shrink Wrapped Real Thing The Charlie Horses Record Company
Shop Assistants What a Way to Die Will Anything Happen Chrysalis Records
Claim not so simple sharon says Because You Said So - Single creation records
Elegant Blindgänger Variationen in lässigem Chic apricot records
Harrod and Funck 39 Harrod and Funck Heated Brick Records
Racecar Wonderment Girlish Queenie
broken dial radio bridge pop goes the world RPM USA
Trashcan Sinatras Who's He On a B Road bobame recordings
The Mabels Wavelength Caravan Park Girlfriend (Out of Print, Digital) Candle Records
Goldstoned Dreammachine (But...Now Love Has Gone) I Was A Teenage Pop Addict Quince Records
Hurrah This Boy The Sound of Philadelphia Cherry Red Records
The Hang Ups Jump Start He's After Me Clean Records
Tess Wiley Not Quite Me Not Quite Me Tapete Records
Gaze Mr. Oh So Suave & Debonaire Shake the Pounce K Records
Grant McLennan Cave In In Your Bright Ray Beggars Banquet
The High Violets Invitation To Where You Are The High Violets

