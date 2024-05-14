The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Back in the studio for Stu’s Faves #18, a radio show in memory of my music-loving brother who died in 2011. He left behind a massive collection of music that i have spent 13 years digging into and listening to. I haven’t even made the smallest dent, but have found a bunch of new favorite bands and once or twice a year i come up to the studio and share them on the radio. Tonight Scott called it a “love letter” to my brother which is very apt. It has been fun, surprising, sad, cathartic….I just wish Stuart was here to talk to about all this great music. Last May i said i wouldn’t wait a whole year to come back, but i did….And i’m making the same threat this year – i will definitely be back before next year!
Adrian Borland Stray Bullets 5:00 AM Sounds Haarlem Likes Vinyl Harper Lee seems so right go back to bed matinee pop Small Factory Here You Come The Industrial Evolution Pop Narcotic Lift Even If (It Is Love) September Ep Lift Music, Inc. The Vestrymen Backyard Ruby Ranch Meets the Plastic Hassle Overpop Music Glory Fountain long gone blame love freeloader recordings The Guild League Mouse vs. Mountain Speak Up Matinée Recordings House of Tears grass grows greener hege V MTM Music Group Sad Lovers & Giants Clint Epic Garden Music Cherry Red Records Jimmy Silva & The Goats Need I Know? Heidi Popllama Records Solomon Burke Cry to Me Cry to Me: Northern Soul Sides - EP Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group Glide Thin Faced Man Shrink Wrapped Real Thing The Charlie Horses Record Company Shop Assistants What a Way to Die Will Anything Happen Chrysalis Records Claim not so simple sharon says Because You Said So - Single creation records Elegant Blindgänger Variationen in lässigem Chic apricot records Harrod and Funck 39 Harrod and Funck Heated Brick Records Racecar Wonderment Girlish Queenie broken dial radio bridge pop goes the world RPM USA Trashcan Sinatras Who's He On a B Road bobame recordings The Mabels Wavelength Caravan Park Girlfriend (Out of Print, Digital) Candle Records Goldstoned Dreammachine (But...Now Love Has Gone) I Was A Teenage Pop Addict Quince Records Hurrah This Boy The Sound of Philadelphia Cherry Red Records The Hang Ups Jump Start He's After Me Clean Records Tess Wiley Not Quite Me Not Quite Me Tapete Records Gaze Mr. Oh So Suave & Debonaire Shake the Pounce K Records Grant McLennan Cave In In Your Bright Ray Beggars Banquet The High Violets Invitation To Where You Are The High Violets