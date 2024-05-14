The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Juan Cole
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
May 14, 2024, midnight
This week on Sea Change Radio, the second half of our discussion with Middle East expert Juan Cole of the University of Michigan. In this episode, we talk about some of the problems presented by certain trigger words when discussing Israel and Palestine and look at the handling of recent campus protests by police and college administrators. Then, we revisit part of our 2022 conversation with Prof. Cole to examine environmental and energy-related issues in the Fertile Crescent.
Track: Not Too Eggy
Artist: New Orleans Klezmer All-Stars
Album: Fresh Out The Past
Label: Shanchie
Year: 1999

Track: Exodus
Artist: Bob Marley & The Wailers
Album: Exodus (Deluxe Ed.)
Label: Island
Year: 2006

Track: Karma Police
Artist: Radiohead
Album: OK Computer
Label: Capitol
Year: 1997

00:29:00 1 May 14, 2024
San Francisco
