This week on Sea Change Radio, the second half of our discussion with Middle East expert Juan Cole of the University of Michigan. In this episode, we talk about some of the problems presented by certain trigger words when discussing Israel and Palestine and look at the handling of recent campus protests by police and college administrators. Then, we revisit part of our 2022 conversation with Prof. Cole to examine environmental and energy-related issues in the Fertile Crescent.
Track: Not Too Eggy Artist: New Orleans Klezmer All-Stars Album: Fresh Out The Past Label: Shanchie Year: 1999
Track: Exodus Artist: Bob Marley & The Wailers Album: Exodus (Deluxe Ed.) Label: Island Year: 2006