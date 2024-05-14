Summary: Within a week, in early May of 2024, the renowned professor of economics put out two commentaries on his Wolff Responds podcast that break the mainstream media taboo, or misinformation, on the responses by university administrators and police to campus opposition to the war on Gaza.



Richard Wolff is a professor emeritus of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a visiting professor in the graduate program in international affairs of the New School in New York City.



This is also a personal response by Prof. Wolff to the extraordinary harsh actions by the New School administrators to the pro-Palestinian encampments at the university. They called the New York City police who arrested 43 people.



Six days later, Professor Wolff published another commentary on his podcast, entitled: Antisemitism vs Antizionism, Biden, Gaza and Universities responses.



As this podcast was being recorded on May 8, 2024, faculty at the New School became the first in the nation to launch their own pro-Palestine encampment in the New School University Center building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.



