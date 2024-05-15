Summary: The show begins with voices from the RevCom Corps celebration of Revolutionary MayDay 2024, in Los Angeles. Then, Bob Avakian, talking about, what is a real revolution?, an excerpt from the Bob Avakian Interviews. Next, we hear from Alan Goodman, reporting on the developing situation in Gaza. Finally, Sunsara Taylor interviews Amina and Rafael Kadaris of the RevCom Corps for the Emancipation of Humanity, on the Pro-Palestine, anti-genocide student movement.