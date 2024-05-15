The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Rafah Under Siege; Biden's BS; Students Resist Repression; WE NEED REVOLUTION: EMANCIPATE HUMANITY
Weekly Program
Michelle Xai (RevCom Corps); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); Voices from Anti-Genocide Encampments; Alan Goodman (Reporter, revcom.us)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
May 15, 2024, midnight
The show begins with voices from the RevCom Corps celebration of Revolutionary MayDay 2024, in Los Angeles. Then, Bob Avakian, talking about, what is a real revolution?, an excerpt from the Bob Avakian Interviews. Next, we hear from Alan Goodman, reporting on the developing situation in Gaza. Finally, Sunsara Taylor interviews Amina and Rafael Kadaris of the RevCom Corps for the Emancipation of Humanity, on the Pro-Palestine, anti-genocide student movement.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-240515 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 